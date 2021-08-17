Dubuque County doesn’t quite know when it will resume play in the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
Just minutes before the Minutemen were scheduled to take the field Monday afternoon for a semifinal game against Honolulu, Hawaii, the skies opened up. And the forecast calls for a 95% chance of rain throughout the day today and more on the way Wednesday morning.
“The down time is what’s killing me,” Minutemen coach Ronnie Kramer said. “I know I was complaining a couple of days ago about all the running around we were doing down here, but now it’d be nice to have something to do. I guess I know what my wife’s talking about when she says I can’t make up my mind.
“It’s tough on the kids. They just want to be able to go out and play. But they’ll be fine.”
Kramer said the coaches of the three remaining teams will meet with Legion officials at 9 a.m. today to discuss different scenarios. He wouldn’t be surprised to play the second semifinal Wednesday afternoon and the championship game Wednesday night.
Idaho Falls earned a 9-3 victory over Tupelo, Miss., in the first semifinal, played under sunny skies Monday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the Bandits came from behind to earn a 13-3, six-inning victory over Beverly, Mass., to complete a pool-play game suspended by rain on Sunday night. Idaho Falls trailed, 2-1, when the rain hit in the bottom of the first inning of a game the Bandits needed to win to advance.
The rain doesn’t figure to impact Dubuque County’s pitching plan. Because of rest requirements for pitch-count benchmarks, ace Aaron Savary won’t be available until Thursday and Tucker Nauman won’t be available until Friday.
Kramer said the Minutemen will likely stick with Monday’s scheduled starter, Logan Burchard, for the semifinals.
Keeter Stadium recently underwent a massive renovation project that included a new drainage system for the field. So, when it stops raining, the diamond shouldn’t take long to prepare for game action.