Lancaster freshman Brianna Kirsch finished 13th overall out of 39 players on Tuesday in the final round of the Wisconsin Division 2 girls state golf meet in Kohler, Wis.
Kirsch finished with a two-round total of 47-96—143 at Blackwolf Run Golf Course, as the first round was cut short to nine holes due to weather. Xavier’s Lauren Haen won the state title with a 47-78—125.
Kirsch entered the final round in 10th place.
Flying Arrows senior Morgan Cooley closed her career by tying for 25th place at state, improving by eight places from the opening round with a final score of 56-101—157.
Prescott won the team title with a 560. No area teams qualified.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel breaks record — At Monticello, Iowa: Brady Griebel won the River Valley Conference championship in a conference record time of 15:48, leading Bellevue (116) to a fourth-place finish at the conference meet.
Cascade, led by Adam Knepper’s 17th-place finish, scored 159 points to place sixth at the 11-team event. Monticello beat Tipton for the team title, 55-61.
Boscobel wins SWAL meet — At Boscobel, Wis.: Levi Glasbrenner finished third and Boscobel’s five scoring runners placed in the top 15 as the Bulldogs edged Iowa-Grant, 52-68, for the SWAL boys team title. Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly won the individual title in 16:23.1, nearly 26 seconds faster than Darlington’s Rhett Reuter over the 5K course.
Darlington finished third with 74 points, followed by Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (98), Albany (123), Fennimore (139) and Riverdale (153).
Karavergos wins Ridge & Valley — At Wauzeka, Wis.: Shullsburg’s Niko Karavergos ran a 5K time of 18:46.6 to beat Kickapoo/La Farge’s Nolan Reese by 20 seconds for the Ridge & Valley Conference championship. River Ridge’s Brett Kerscher and Shullsburg’s Garrett Ray took third and fourth.
Kickapoo/La Farge won the team title with 34 points, River Ridge placed third, and Shullsburg did not complete a team score.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cougars 7th — At Monticello, Iowa: Emma Ostwinkle finished seventh in 20:10, leading Cascade (170 points) to a seventh-place finish at the eight-team River Valley Conference meet. Mid-Prairie won the team championship, 24-74, over Tipton.
Gabby Williamson placed 12th for Bellevue, which did not have a team score.
Martensen sisters go 1-2 in SWAL — At Boscobel, Wis.: Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton junior Kayci Martensen won the SWAL individual title in 17:37.8, and her freshman sister Hanna came in second with a 19:03 over the 5K course. The tri-op took fourth as a team.
Brynlee Nelson finished fourth and Fennimore placed its five scoring runners in the top 15 to score 49 points and edge Darlington (51) for the team championship. Darlington’s Raquel Reuter took third.
Kickapoo/La Farge wins Ridge & Valley — At Wauzeka, Wis.: Anelise Egge ran a 21:33.2 to lead Kickapoo/La Farge to the Ridge & Valley Conference championship. Cassville’s Ally Ihm finished fifth, just ahead of Shullsburg’s Ella Woodworth.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Mustangs sweep pool — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead went 3-0 in its pool of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament, beginning with a 25-16, 25-14 sweep of Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Mustangs also beat Iowa City High, 25-16, 19-25, 15-6; and Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 25-20, 25-13.
Eagles go 1-2 — At Marion, Iowa: Dubuque Wahlert beat Waterloo East, 25-17, 25-23, in the first round of pool play of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. The Golden Eagles lost to host Linn-Mar, 17-25, 25-15, 17-15; and Iowa City West, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14.
Bellevue 3, North Cedar 2 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Comets outlasted North Cedar, 20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11.
River Ridge 3, Cassville 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Kendell Esser had 14 digs and 11 kills, Abigail Polodna added 23 digs, Sadie Crubel put down 11 kills and Samantha Stagman had 15 assists in the 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 win. Anna Kartman led Cassville with 16 kills, 14 digs, three blocks and three aces.
Shullsburg 3, Potosi 1 — At Shullsburg: The Miners beat the Chieftains, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, to clinch a share of their first Six Rivers West Conference championship in 17 years.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Hempstead 106, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 79 — At Hempstead: Samantha Fish won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke while swimming legs on the winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Hempstead. Nora Davis also swam on both relays and won the 50, while Kate Duehr won the 500 and swam on the medley relay. Callie Dolphin, Emily Rober and Kenzie Tomkins each contributed to winning relays for the Mustangs.
MEN’S GOLF
Duhawks 4th — At Iowa City: Dominic Leli shot 80-81—161 to help Loras (649) to a fourth-place finish at the 10-team Central Fall Classic at Finkbine Golf Course. Dubuque’s B team (652) was fifth while the Spartans’ A team (658) was sixth.