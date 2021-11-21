The Dubuque Fighting Saints received a pretty stern lesson to go along with a pair of losses this weekend.
Jacob Braccini and Joey Larson scored two goals each on Saturday night as the Muskegon Lumberjacks pulled away for a 6-3 victory over the Saints at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Lumberjacks also won, 7-5, on Friday night.
The last USHL team to suffer a regulation-time defeat, the Saints have now dropped four in a row to fall to 7-4-2-2. Muskegon, meanwhile, has crawled out of the Eastern Conference basement with three straight wins to move to 5-7-1-2.
“As a team, I feel like we got a little too cocky and thought we could just roll over everyone,” Saints forward Max Montes said. “We figured out this weekend we have to play as a unit to win. We couldn’t bury our chances and we got a little lazy on our backcheck, we gave up too many scoring chances, they capitalized, and we didn’t.
“Muskegon was really good on the rush, and we couldn’t figure out their rush. We beat them both times we played them last month in Muskegon, so we felt we had a good understanding of how they play, but I guess we didn’t.”
The Saints have surrendered 23 goals and have scored just 14 during the four-game losing streak. That includes at least six goals against in each of the last three games.
“We learned that you really have to defend hard,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Most of our good qualities were offensive qualities, but we were way too loose defensively, and Muskegon is excellent off the rush. They took advantage of our cracks in coverage and full credit to them, because they worked very hard and converted on their chances, but we have to not give so many chances.
“Muskegon had a tough start to the season, so they’ve been playing a little more desperate than a lot of teams. They have further to climb back. They’ve gotten better goaltending, but they’re also playing with an edge to their game. They battled all over the ice and didn’t give an inch for free.”
The Saints opened the scoring Saturday night at 7:22 of the first period, when Nikita Borodayenko converted a 2-on-1 break for his third goal of the season after Max Montes forced a turnover in the neutral zone. But Ben Strinden answered exactly a minute later by burying a Quinn Hutson pass from behind the net to pull the Lumberjacks even.
Ethan Whitcomb and Larson scored 63 seconds apart later in the first period to open up a 3-1 lead. Kenny Connors gave the Saints a big boost of confidence heading into the intermission when he scored on a goalmouth scramble after netminder Alexander Kuleshov lost his stick. Tristan Lemyre and Austin Oravetz assisted on Connors’ seventh goal of the season.
Braccini ended goaltender Philip Svedeback’s night by scoring on a 3-on-2 rush at 3:00 of the second to extend the lead to 4-2. Ryan Beck got that goal back 4:01 later with his fourth of the season on a give-and-go with Connor Kurth. Riley Rosenthal picked up a secondary assist.
Braccini added insurance at 15:19 of the second with a second-effort goal after Dubuque’s defense appeared to have him stopped on an odd-man rush. He snuck a shot under Paxton Geisel to make it 5-3.
Larson sealed the win 4:37 into the third period with a power play goal.
Dubuque outshot Muskegon, 29-22. The Lumberjacks went 1-for-3 on the power play and stopped the Saints’ lone power play.