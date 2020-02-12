Northern Iowa has roped in another Dubuque County standout.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Duax announced through Twitter late Tuesday night that he has committed to play NCAA Division I basketball for the Panthers men's basketball team. Duax, a 6-foot-5 junior forward for the Mustangs, tweeted a picture of himself in a UNI uniform with the caption: “Excited to share that I have committed to the University of Northern Iowa!! Go Panthers…”
Duax is the top scorer for a 13-5 Hempstead team that has been a mainstay in the Iowa Class 4A Associated Press rankings this season. He leads the Mustangs in points per game (20.7), field goals made (145), rebounds (153), assists (56) and blocks (19) while shooting 49.7 percent with 34 steals. Hempstead is ranked tied for 10th in the latest poll.
This continues a string of Tri-State area recruits that UNI coach Ben Jacobson has locked in. Currently on the Panthers are redshirt seniors Luke McDonnell (Dubuque Senior) and Spencer Haldeman (Western Dubuque), true freshman Noah Carter (Senior) and Derek Krogmann (West Delaware) who is redshirting in his first season at UNI.
Duax is the youngest of five brothers, all of which have committed to play college basketball. Oldest brother Robert played four seasons for UW-Platteville and was named the 2018 WIAC player of the year. Second oldest Connor was a member of 2019 NCAA Division III champion UW-Oshkosh, while middle child Lucas and second-youngest Max both currently play Division II at Upper Iowa University.
The Mustangs have three games left in the regular season: Friday at rival Wahlert, home Tuesday vs. No. 2 Cedar Falls and on the road on Feb. 20 vs. Iowa City High.