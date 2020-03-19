Loras College went outside the program to find its next head men’s soccer coach.
On Tuesday, the Duhawks announced they had found their guy.
Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen announced the hiring of Steve McCarthy as its next soccer coach, replacing longtime leader Dan Rothert, who stepped down earlier in the offseason.
“His passion and positive energy were evident as he went through our interview process,” Udelhofen said in a press release announcing the hiring. “With his soccer experience, I feel he is poised to lead our men’s soccer team to success both on the field and in the classroom.”
McCarthy comes to Dubuque from Granville, Ohio, where he spent the past eight seasons as the associate head coach of Dennison University.
McCarthy was in charge of recruiting for Dennison, and brought on 12 players who eventually earned all-conference honors. In addition to recruiting across the United States, he has also recruited in South America, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. He has previously coached at Southern Polytechnic State University and the Columbus Crew Soccer Club, and was the boys director at Sporting Columbus. He holds coaching licenses from United Soccer Coaches, the Scottish Football Association and the United States Soccer Federation.
McCarthy played at Capital University where he helped win two Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season championships and played in one NCAA Division III tournament. He was a two-time All-American and holds the conference and school records for goals (69) and points (156). He also played for the Columbus Crew and Dayton Dutch Lions.
“I am humbled and honored to be the next leader of a program that has been one of the most successful programs in Division III,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The men’s soccer program along with the entire Loras athletic department is known to compete for championships both in the American Rivers Conference and nationally. I am excited for the challenge to maintain this standard and am eager to get to campus and begin to work with the current group of Duhawk soccer student-athletes.”
Duhawk wrestlers named Scholar All-Americans — Former Dubuque Senior standout Matt Connolly was one of five Loras wrestlers to be named Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Connolly, a sophomore finance major who went 20-7 at 157 pounds, was joined on the list by teammates Eddie Smith, Mason McMillen, Slade Sifuentes and Shane Liegel.
Loras coach TJ Miller was named the NCAA’s Division III national coach of the year following the cancellation of the D-III championships. Smith and Liegel were among the Duhawks’ record eight individual qualifiers.
Pioneers honored by D3hoops — D3hoops.com announced on Tuesday its 2020 All-Central Region team and coach, and among the recipients were UW-Platteville senior Carter Voelker and head coach Jeff Gard. Voelker was named first team All-Central Region while Gard was named the All-Central Region Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.
Voelker was named WIAC Co-Player of the Year and in conference play, he ranked fourth in scoring (16.9 points per game), third in rebounding (7.1 per game) and first in assists (4 per game) while leading the WIAC with a 1.81 assist to turnover ratio.
In his 11th season as head coach at UW-Platteville, Gard led the Pioneers to a third consecutive and 13th overall trip in program history to the NCAA Division III Championship tournament. Before earning an at-large bid, the Pioneers clinched the outright WIAC regular season title for the second time in three seasons, a 21st overall in program history and a 14th outright championship. Gard was also named WIAC Coach of the Year.
Maahs earns academic honor — University of Northern Iowa forward Megan Maahs recently earned scholar-athlete honorable mention accolades from the Missouri Valley Conference following her redshirt junior season of basketball. Maahs ranked third on the team with 9.2 points per game and second with 5.4 rebounds per game after making her return to the lineup this season after a season-ending injury last year. Maahs carries a 3.53 GPA in public health.
Wasmund to Briar Cliff — Galena High School senior Sami Wasmund recently commited to play volleyball at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. The Chargers, who compete at the NAIA level, finished 13-18 last season. The middle hitter earned second-team all-area from the Telegraph Herald in November after showing her versatility as an all-rotations player. Wasmund also excelled on the basketball floor and reached the 1,000-point mark in December.
Birt earns academic honors — Millikin University’s Bradan Birt, a junior wrestler from Western Dubuque, earned all-academic accolades from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin. He is majoring in sports management. To be recognized, the student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student; completed two semesters of study at Millikin; must participate in a varsity sport during the 2019-20 winter season; and must carry at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average.
Birt also earned a spot on the Scholar All-American Team selected by the National Wrestling Coaches Association. To qualify for the award, a wrestler had to achieve at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average with a .655 or better winning percentage or be a placewinner at the NCAA Regionals.
Heller reaches 900 wins — University of Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller recorded the 900th victory of his career when the Hawkeyes defeated Grand View, 14-2, on March 3. Heller’s staff includes former Dubuque County standouts Marty Sutherland and Nic Ungs, while former Dubuque Senior shortstop Sam Link and former Western Dubuque pitcher Sam Goodman are freshmen for the Hawkeyes.