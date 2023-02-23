OELWEIN, Iowa -- Again, so close.
For the second time in three years, Beckman Catholic put forth a spirited effort in a regional final contest only to fall one step short of its first girls basketball state tournament berth in school history.
The Trailblazers gave everything they had in the tank for 32 minutes on Thursday in a Class 2A Region 5 championship, but never could quite close a second-half gap to No. 15-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg, falling, 50-38, at Oelwein High School.
Jenna Lansing had 15 points and Lil McDermott 11 for Beckman, which bowed out at 13-11.
Ellen Waller had a game-high 20 points and Kendall Riherd 15 for the Falcons, who are state-bound for the fifth time since Aplington and Parkersburg merged.
“I loved coaching this group,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “And it starts with the seniors, they’ve been fantastic. They made it an absolute joy to come to work every day.”
Six Trailblazers’ seniors played their final contest Thursday – Mia Maiers, Trista Schmidt, Shea Steffen, McDermott, Lansing and Shelby Pirc – all of whom led Beckman twice to the brink of Des Moines twice. Prior to their tenure, the Trailblazers hadn’t competed in a regional final since 1999.
“The last time we’ve come as far as they brought us was 1999, and that’s a testament to the girls in that locker room,” Thomason added. “It obviously didn’t go as well as we wanted it to go, but the culture is changing.”
Despite seven first-quarter turnovers, Beckman battled the favored Falcons to a 12-12 tie after 8 minutes. But the turnover bug continued to plague the Trailblazers early and often in the second quarter.
Aplington opened the second frame on an 8-0 spurt to take a 20-12 advantage with every point coming via a Beckman mishap. The Falcons’ pressure trap defense stymied the Blazers.
“When you turn the ball over that many times, and when they’re the type of turnovers that lead to layups, it’s hard to come back from,” Thomason said.
Fourteen first-half turnovers were far from ideal, but Lansing’s four points at the end of the half kept the Blazers in it, trailing just 22-15 at the break.
McDermott’s 3-pointer at 1:57 of the third kept Beckman in striking distance, 33-25, but A-P closed on an 8-0 run to take a 41-25 advantage with 8 minutes left.
“I told them at the end of the third, ‘Stop feeling sorry for yourselves and go get it,’” Thomason said.
And his team kept on fighting.
One last push cut a 16-point deficit to 10, 41-31, with 5:51 to play, but Beckman could never quite find that sustained second-half run it so desperately needed to close the gap.
“It’s wasn’t a lack of effort,” Thomason said. “Just some plays here and there that turned the tides. Hopefully these younger kids get a taste of it and take it farther.”
Though one step short, Thomason knows the results over the last few years proves Beckman is headed on the right path.
“When I first got here, Beckman was a team everyone just played and could roll right over,” he said. But, it’s not like that anymore.”
