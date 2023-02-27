Ava Kennedy appreciated all the help the Dubuque Hempstead upperclassmen provided during her freshman season on the varsity bowling team this winter.
And that made competing against junior Madison Ninneman in the championship match of the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 a little awkward. Kennedy defeated Ninneman twice on Sunday morning at Cherry Lanes to claim the top prize of a $1,400 smart fund scholarship.
“I came into the tournament thinking I wouldn’t go that far, so I was a little shocked but also very grateful that all the bowling I’ve put in the past few years paid off for this,” Kennedy said. “I was struggling for a little bit, but I was able to fix a few things and come back. It was such a close match, and I’m glad both of us bowled well.”
Kennedy, who fell into the consolation bracket two weeks ago with a loss to Ninneman in the winners’ bracket final, forced a second game Sunday morning with a 710-639 decision. She rolled games of 202-168-169—539 and received 171 pins handicap, while Ninneman shot 187-167-177—531 with 108 pins handicap.
Kennedy then squeaked out a 626-614 victory for the overall title. She shot 135-162-158—455, while Ninneman posted a 147-192-167—506.
“It’s tough to have to bowl against someone you know, especially when it’s a teammate and someone you bowl with a lot,” Kennedy said. “I really enjoyed bowling with Madison, Libby (Leach) and all the upperclassmen this year. They’re such good bowlers, but they also do such a great job of helping you out when you’re struggling or if I needed to fix something.
“I have to give my parents a lot of credit, too. They all could point things out, like moving my feet a little bit, that ended up making a big difference.”
Ninneman enjoyed a strong season this winter. She qualified for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament along with Leach and earned $650 in a smart fund scholarship from the Big 10 tournament.
“It’s been a good year, and I’m proud of myself, especially for making it to state,” said Ninneman, who placed 20th in the Class 3A state individual high school tournament. “I threw it fine today, but I just didn’t get enough spares.”
Patterned after the prestigious men’s Big 10, the Junior version follows a 64-bowler, double-elimination format and includes boys and girls ranging in age from 8 to 18, handicapped at 90 percent of 200. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships.
