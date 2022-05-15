The Loras College baseball team saw its remarkable season come to an end on Saturday with an 8-5 loss to Wartburg in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Luke Fennelly, Max Cullen, Dylan Pardoe and Nick DiBenedetto each drove in a run for the Duhawks (32-11), who set a new program record for wins in a season. After the Knights (25-20) took a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, Loras responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and added another run in the seventh to take a 5-3 advantage.
Wartburg had the pivotal answer, however, scoring three runs in the eighth and tacking on an insurance run in the ninth.
Coe College defeated Wartburg in the finals, 10-6, as the Kohawks became the first-ever No. 5 seed to win the tournament.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 5, North Scott 0 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Sydney Thoms (No. 1), Riley Weber (2), Peyton Weber (3), Madison Lewis (4) and Leen Kassas (6) all cruised in singles to give the Mustangs (10-5) the win in the Class 2A regional opener. Hempstead will play at Clinton in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Dubuque Senior 5, Davenport Central 3 — At Meyer Courts: Emma Chambers (No. 2) and Lacey King (4) had big singles wins for the Rams (3-13), who advanced to the Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids against Cedar Rapids Washington.
DeWitt Central 5, Dubuque Wahlert 2 — At Camanche, Iowa: Lilah Takes won at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2, and Avery Bellini triumphed at No. 6, but the Golden Eagles bowed out in the opening round of Class 1A regionals.
Dike-New Hartford 5, Western Dubuque 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Bobcats were blanked and eliminated in the first round of Class 1A regionals.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Maquoketa 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Saints eliminated the Cardinals in the opening round of Class 1A regionals.
PREP BASEBALL
Mineral Point 12, Fennimore 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Leyton Bowers and Bo Hanson each hit home runs, Dom McVay and Joah Filardo had three hits apiece, and the Pointers rolled the Golden Eagles.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 5, Pearl City 2 — At Hanover, Ill.: Breyton Fry hit two singles, Zayden Ellsworth and Maddox Knauer delivered doubles, and the Wildcats won.
PREP SOFTBALL
Galena 6, West Carroll 3 — At Thomson, Ill.: Taylor Hilby went 3-for-3 and Emma Furlong tripled and won in the circle as the Pirates beat West Carroll on Friday.
Riverdale 6, Darlington 4 — At Darlington, Wis.: Greta Volkening singled twice, but the Redbirds fell to Riverdale on Friday.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 5, Tipton 0 — At Tipton, Iowa: Mika Lensker and Evan Scott scored two goals apiece and Cole Heim made seven saves at goalkeeper as the Mohawks blanked Tipton on Friday.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 3, Tipton 2 — At Tipton, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw, Delaney Dunne and Elise Kilburg scored goals, Gwen Schroeder made 10 saves at goalkeeper, and the Mohawks rallied past Tipton.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dubuque Packers 10, Epworth 1 — At Holy Cross, Iowa: Bubba Thompson went 3-for-3 with a home run, Jordan Setovia finished 4-for-4, and the Packers topped Epworth in the Holy Cross tournament.
East Dubuque 4, Holy Cross 2 — At Holy Cross, Iowa: Brendan O’Connor finished 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, then pitched the final two innings to win on the mound, and East Dubuque beat the host of the Holy Cross tournament.
Worthington 10, Monticello 7 — At Worthington, Iowa: Russ Bolibaugh and Travis Rahe each had doubles among their two hits, and Bolibaugh won on the mound as Worthington held off Monticello.
Worthington also earned a 14-13 slugfest victory over Dyersville on Friday night. David Janes hit a home run and Ben Ogden drove in three runs for the Cardinals.