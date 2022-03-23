The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday announced its all-substate teams in boys basketball and all-region teams in girls basketball for this season.
BOYS
In Class 4A Substate 6, Dubuque Hempstead seniors Cameron Fens and Kellen Strohmeyer were honored.
Fens led the Mustangs this season in points (18.7 per game), rebounds (11.3), blocks (2.5) and field goal percentage (63.7%), while Strohmeyer was a smooth-shooting guard who averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in helping lead the team to the substate final.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Duke Faley and Ben Freed, along with Western Dubuque’s Nick Bryant, received recognition in Class 3A Substate 3. Faley averaged 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in leading the Golden Eagles to the substate final, and Freed added 14.7 points per contest. Bryant did it all for the Bobcats, averaging 15.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. All three are seniors.
Dyersville Beckman junior guard Padraig Gallagher made the list in Class 2A Substate 5. Gallagher led the Trailblazers with averages of 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Mason Ashline and Clayton Ridge senior William Spielbauer were honored in Class 1A Substate 3. Ashline delivered 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Vikings, while Spielbauer held averages of 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Eagles.
GIRLS
In Class 2A Region 5, four of the seven all-region athletes came from the TH coverage area, including two from state-tournament quarterfinalist Cascade.
Ally Hoffman averaged 13.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 4 steals per game to cap off a stellar career, which included three trips to Wells Fargo Arena. She was joined by teammate Alyssa Lux, who averaged 11.3 points and was Cascade’s second-leading scorer in her junior season.
Fellow seniors Mariah Hueneke, of Bellevue, and Dyersville Beckman’s Lauren Osterhaus were also selected to the 2A Region 5 team. Hueneke averaged 16.7 points and five steals for the Comets, while Osterhaus put up 10.8 points and grabbed 5.1 rebounds for the Trailblazers.
Wahlert’s Emma Donovan and Claire Lueken were listed on the 3A Region 3 team. Donovan, a junior, led the Golden Eagles in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.2). Lueken averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds as a freshman in her debut season.
Another freshman, Western Dubuque’s Karrington Asp, was mentioned on the 4A Region 3 team. Asp led the Bobcats in scoring at 10.6 points per game and was second in rebounds (6.2).
Dubuque Senior’s Sam McDonald was selected to the 5A Region 6 squad. The junior guard was the Rams leading scorer at 11.5 points per game and second in rebounds (5.3).
Mike Sconsa, who led Cascade to its 10th state tournament appearance in program history, was named 2A Region 5 coach of the year.
BOYS PREP TRACK & FIELD
Pitts shines — At A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track: Bellevue’s Alex Pitts won the 55-meter hurdles by nearly three-tenths of a second, clocking 8.17, and claimed the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 6 ½ inches at the UD High School Indoor Meet. Pitts also ran on the Comets’ runner-up 4x200 relay and took third in the 200.
Bellevue’s Ethan Klemme (200, 400), Kaden Guenther (400) and Payton Griebel (800, 1,600) also registered top-five finishes.
Cascade’s Cole Miller won the 400 in 51.74. Adam Knepper (800), Ben Fransen (shot put) and the 4x800 finished in the top five for the Cougars.
Hillmen crown 4 — At Platteville, Wis.: Platteville’s Brian Richter (3,200) and Devin Digman (shot put) won individual events, and the Hillmen won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays at the Pioneer High School Indoor Meet. Other area winners included: Darlington’s George West (800), Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s Luke Unbehaun (55 hurdles), River Ridge’s David Nies (high jump) and Seth Breuer (pole vault), and Prairie du Chien’s Blake Thiry (triple jump).
GIRLS PREP TRACK & FIELD
Comets win 4x800— At A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track: Bellevue’s 4x800 relay of Adessa Leibfried, Alexa Roeder, Grace Hingtgen and Cate Dunne won in 4:38.79 at the UD High School Indoor Meet. The Comets also got top-five finishes from Leibfried (55), Morgan Meyer (long jump), Roeder (400) and their sprint medley relay
Dyersville Beckman’s Addie Koelker finished runner-up in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.16 seconds, and the Trailblazers got top-five finishes from Maria Kruse (1,500) and Julia Mertz (1,500).
Cascade got top-five finishes from Grace Bergfeld (200), Molly Roling (400), Ella Nauman (400), Devin Simon (55 hurdles), Elizabeth Gibbs (55 hurdles), Josie Manternach (shot put) and its 4x200 relay.
Martensens win titles — At Platteville, Wis.: Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg sisters Hanna (pole vault) and Kayci Martensen (800) each won individual events at the Pioneer High School Indoor Meet. Other area winners included: Darlington’s Judith Meister (3,200) and Raquel Reuter (400), Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg’s 4x800 relay, Platteville’s Emily Fields (high jump) and Ketura Goomey (55 hurdles), Prairie du Chien’s Madi Fisher (200) and Tannah Radloff (triple jump), and River Ridge’s Shayna Graf (shot put).
PREP BASEBALL
Byron 4, Warren/Stockton 1 — At Byron, Ill.: Alex Marsden and Austin Chumbler had two hits each, but the Warhawks fell on the road on Monday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Des Moines: The Pride (7-20) dropped their season finale in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15. Michael Jenkins downed nine kills and Montez Thompson added seven.
MEN’S LACROSSE
North Central (Ill.) 11 Dubuque 5 — At Naperville, Ill.: The Spartans scored four times in the third period, but couldn’t climb out of an early deficit.