West Delaware got hits from seven different sources on Saturday night en route to a 12-2 victory over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa Class 4A Region 6 softball victory in Manchester, Iowa.
Eve Wedewer had three hits, while Ella Koloc, Heather Helms, Leah Wegmann and Kayla Felton added two apiece to lead the Hawks in the six-inning victory. Macey Kleitsch earned the win in the circle after striking out three and allowing four hits.
West Delaware (20-4) hosts Washington (10-17) on Tuesday for a berth in the state tournament.
North Scott 8, Wahlert 4 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Freshman Maria Roth and her senior sister, Lilly Roth, had two hits and one RBI each as the Golden Eagles dropped the Class 4A Region 8 semifinal contest.
PREP BASEBALL
Bobcats hosting Cedar Falls — Western Dubuque (7-5) will host Cedar Falls (5-1) in an Iowa Class 4A Substate semifinal at 7 p.m. tonight at Farley Park. The winner will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Wednesday for a berth in the state tournament.
Maquoketa plays for district title — Maquoketa (16-7) will host Marion (8-10) at 7 p.m. tonight in the Class 3A District 8 title game.