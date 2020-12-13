Andrew Gantenbein had to pinch himself Sunday afternoon after surviving a weekend-long gauntlet to join an elite club.
The 23-year-old Cuba City, Wis., native won seven matches this weekend to claim the 64-man, double-elimination Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 tournament at Cherry Lanes. Gantenbein beat winners’ bracket champion John Biver, 763-662 and 623-618, on Sunday to claim the $1,500 first prize.
“Dubuque-area bowling has so many incredible bowlers, and to come out the winner of a tournament like this is really a humbling feeling,” Gantenbein said after winning the first singles tournament of his career. “Day in and day out, I look up to guys like Bob Hochrein and Steve Beck and Jason Lanser — all guys who have won this. To have my name mentioned with them is really special and something I’ll cherish the rest of my life.”
After winning three matches on Saturday night, Gantenbein beat Lanser, 675-610, in the consolation bracket semifinal on Sunday morning. He then beat another former champion, Terry Cottrell, 743-662, to advance to face Biver, who won the winners’ bracket title Saturday night.
Gantenbein fell into the consolation bracket after the second round of the tournament and had to win nine matches just to reach the final. On top of that, tournament organizers condensed the event to include Sundays instead of just the weekly Saturdays, as has been the case in the past.
“It helps to be young and have stamina, because it is tough to bowl that many matches,” Gantenbein said. “But the big key is keeping things simple. I’ve had a lot of coaches over the years preach that to me, and it really does help.
“I just had to keep to the basics. I didn’t look too far ahead. I faced a lot of tough opponents all tournament, but I knew if I focused on my own game, I’d have a shot. I had a good look all tournament and I was making good shots, and I did a good job of keeping my speed under control.”
And he tried to keep cool under pressure. That’s where a small portable fan, courtesy of good friend Phil Breitbach, came in handy. Often between frames, Gantenbein turned on the fan and held it close to his head.
“It gets hot in here, especially when you’re bowling under a lot of pressure,” Gantenbein said. “It’s something (long-time bowler) Dan Moore uses a lot, and it works. It keeps your body cool and helps you stay focused instead of getting overheated.”
In the final match, Gantenbein faced plenty of pressure. A pair of open frames in the first match led to a 246-206 deficit. He missed a chance to close the gap when he left a split in the 11th frame of a 204-200 loss.
Gantenbein marked in every frame of the final game, while Biver opened in the seventh and ninth. Biver left the 10 pin in the 10th and didn’t convert, leading to a 217-168 decision for Gantenbein.
“I didn’t throw very well at all in the first match, but I was able to correct a few things in the second match,” said Biver, who claimed a $900 runner-up prize. “Unfortunately, I struggled with that 10 pin all day. And, when it really mattered and all I had to do was pick it up to win, I didn’t.
“Congratulations to Andrew, because he bowled a great tournament. It’s been a crazy tournament because of COVID and everything, but Cherry and Terry Cottrell did a great job putting this thing on. I’m really grateful we even had a Big 10 this year.”