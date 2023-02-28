BENTON, Wis. — The Benton defense held visiting De Soto to just four first-half field goals on 17% shooting from the field as the Zephyrs rolled to a 64-42 victory in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Benton High School.
The Zephyrs (17-8) advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal, where they will travel to No. 3-seed Southwestern.
“We knew they had a couple of really good shooters, and I thought our guys did a great job of locking them down and limiting their shots,” Benton coach David Neis said. “Nate (Lawrence) did an extraordinary job of defending their best shooter and holding him to just three shot attempts in the first half.”
The Zephyr offense eventually heated up behind the shooting of senior Rex Blaine, who scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half to help Benton take a 31-14 lead into halftime.
Blaine hit three 3-pointers during the game, breaking the school record for 3s made in a season with 71.
“Whenever Rex gets hot it opens up other people and we were able to get a lot of open looks tonight,” said senior Chad Brown, who finished the game with 13 points and five assists for the Zephyrs.
Lawrence and Lucas Jansen also added five assists each.
“Once we were able to get a lead, our guys didn’t let off the gas,” Neis said. “We had three guys with five assists each, and that shows how unselfish they are.”
The Pirates attempted to weather the Zephyr storm in the second half with a 13-0 run but it was not enough as their struggles from the field continued.
De Soto (10-14) finished the game shooting 24% from the field.
“We knew they were going to shoot a lot of 3s and we really wanted to limit their shooters’ touches,” said Nathan Keleher, who added 10 points for the Zephyrs. “I thought our defense was great tonight, and it feels good to know we’ve got another game to play together.”
The Zephyrs have eight seniors on this year’s roster.
“We’ve been playing together since the fourth grade, so it’s always been a goal of ours to make it to state,” Brown said. “We lost to Southwestern last year in the second round so it’s nice to get another shot at them.”
The Pirates were led by Mason Zink with 14 points and Landon Pedretti with 12.
