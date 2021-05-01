For the second straight Saturday, the Dubuque Fighting Saints will be playing for their season.
Matt Coronato assisted on the tying goal and later scored the winner as the United States Hockey League regular-season champion Chicago Steel rallied for a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday night in Geneva, Ill. Game 2 will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, and Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday night — all at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
Last Saturday, the Saints thumped Green Bay, 6-0, on the final night of the regular season to clinch their 10th straight playoff berth. That extended the USHL’s longest active playoff streak.
The Saints benefited from a fortunate bounce to open the scoring on a Braden Doyle goal just 1:18 into the contest. After Dubuque’s Daniyal Dzhaniyev won a battle along the wall with league scoring champion Sean Farrell, Max Montes moved a loose puck to Doyle at the left point. Dzhaniyev drove to the low slot and engaged with defenseman David Ma in front, and Doyle’s shot clipped Ma and deflected past goaltender Simon Latkoczy’s catching glove.
Chicago tied the game midway through the second period on an Erik Middendorf goal off a rush set up by Mackie Samoskevich and Coronato. Middendorf shot through a screen into the top left corner of the net behind goaltender Lukas Parik.
Coronato then scored with 8.7 seconds remaining in the middle frame to give Chicago its first lead of the game. Sam Lipkin forced a turnover at the Dubuque blue line, skated along the left wing and fed Coronato, who scored on a wrist shot from the left circle. Coronato led the USHL with 48 goals during the regular season.
The Saints dodged a bullet with 6:03 remaining in regulation, when Chicago’s Adam Robbins appeared to jam the puck past Parik during a goalmouth scramble. But, after review, referees Brian Hawkes and David Lilly signaled no goal.
Farrell, who became the second player in the Tier I era to score at least 100 points in a season, saw his 15-game point streak end. He finished the regular season with 29 goals and 101 points.
With Andrei Buyalsky and Ryan Alexander out with injuries, Mikey DeAngelo made his Dubuque debut after spending the regular-season on the team’s affiliates list. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound center from Itasca, Ill., played for the Chicago Mission, then joined the National Team Development Program down the stretch and tallied a goal and six points in eight games. Dubuque selected the 16-year-old in the 2020 USHL Futures Draft last spring.