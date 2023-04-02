There were ominous thunderstorms that rolled through Dubuque County on Friday night, and another lightning outbreak struck Dalzell Field on Saturday in the name of Nyle Jenkins, Dubuque Senior forward.
Jenkins struck for two quick goals in the first half, scored a third goal in the second half and assisted on a fourth only 30 seconds later as Dubuque Senior beat city rival Hempstead, 4-1.
The Rams’ offense was a model of efficiency for the day. They totaled only six shots on goal for the game, but came away with four goals.
“We talk about soccer being a game of moments, and can we kill their spirit in little moments,” Senior coach Kevin Noonan said. “At the end of the day, we capitalized on some of our moments, and they didn’t.”
The match looked like anything but a dominant victory in the first 20 minutes for the Rams (2-0) as the Mustangs controlled the early action, and scored the first goal 8 minutes in on a free kick frrom Mitch Tackney to the upper right corner of the goal from just outside the penalty box. Rams defender Jeremy O’Rourke made a kick save in front of the net from the Mustangs’ Tackney just 4 minutes later. A crossing pass from the Mustangs’ Bryce Roling was right to Drew Lewis in front of the Rams’ goal, but his header hit the crossbar to miss out on another goal.
Although Hempstead (2-1) had three times the shots for the game, the Senior defense turned the Mustangs away time and again.
“Our defense was tenacious,” Noonan said. “Our goal is to control and protect our space. We got a little lucky, but our guys trust the process and protect the space. We give them the outside and focus on keeping the ball away from the goal.”
The momentum of the match turned quickly at the 17:53 mark in the first half when Jenkins stole the ball from a couple of Mustang defenders on the right side of the penalty box, and fired a quick shot to the far corner of the goal past goalie Aiden Rhoad for the score.
Senior seemed energized after the goal, and began to control the ball more for the rest of half. With the Rams attack pressing on the Mustang defense, Jenkins was tackled inside the penalty box, and awarded a penalty kick that was good to the left hand corner of the goal past the diving Rhoad for goal No. 2.
“With my height advantage over most defenders, I can use my body to shield and protect the ball, plus I have better vision. I feel like my size is definitely an advantage,” Jenkins said.
Senior’s two second-half goals came a mere 28 seconds apart, with Jenkins in the middle of both goals. After a Mustang foul near the midfield, Senior’s Trenton Benson sent the free kick deep toward the Hempstead goal, where a scrum ensued for control of the ball. When the ball emerged, it was at Jenkins feet, and he fired a shot from 15 yards on the right side past Rhoad at the 14:32 mark.
On the very next possession, the Rams intercepted a pass, and sent it down the right sideline towards the corner. Jenkins and Rhoad both raced to the ball, with Jenkins arriving a split second earlier, and the unavoidable collision resulted in a Mustang penalty just outside the corner of the penalty box. Jenkins took the free kick, and placed it right in front of the Mustang goal, where Senior forward Owen Hull timed it perfectly to knock the ball in for their fourth and final goal.
“It is an amazing feeling to get a hat trick, especially against your rival,” said a smiling Jenkins. “As Coach said, we capitalized and finished on our chances.
