There were ominous thunderstorms that rolled through Dubuque County on Friday night, and another lightning outbreak struck Dalzell Field on Saturday in the name of Nyle Jenkins, Dubuque Senior forward.

Jenkins struck for two quick goals in the first half, scored a third goal in the second half and assisted on a fourth only 30 seconds later as Dubuque Senior beat city rival Hempstead, 4-1.

