It’s never easy to beat a team three times in a season, even if the first two came in convincing fashion.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson put a brief scare into Dubuque Hempstead, before the Mustangs finished strong for a 10-5 victory in an Iowa Class 4A Substate quarterfinal game Friday night at Petrakis Park. During the Mississippi Valley Conference season, the Mustangs swept the J-Hawks by a combined 26-4 margin on June 3 to start an 11-game winning streak and a 21-5 stretch run.
No. 2-seeded Hempstead (26-11) won’t learn its next opponent until tonight, because the other two games in the substate fell victim to the rain. Top-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie hosts Waterloo West at 11 a.m. today, and third-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy hosts Davenport Central at 6 p.m.
The highest remaining seed receives a bye into Wednesday’s final, and the other winner plays in Monday’s semifinal.
“The two games early in the year really meant nothing, because, in games like this, a team like that really doesn’t have anything to lose,” said senior Kellen Strohmeyer, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored out of the leadoff spot. “They’re going to go out there and give us their best, and we can’t take that lightly. We knew that. We started out pretty well, but they kind of punched us back.
“It’s nice to get through this, because it’s a game you’re supposed to win. There’s a little bit of pressure on you, especially, after beating them pretty good early in the year. But this is a good win, and it gives us some momentum into probably having to play Kennedy, which is pretty hot right now.”
The Mustangs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first but couldn’t score, then quickly manufactured a run to open the scoring in the second frame. Justin Potts led off the second with a sharp single to right field, took second on a Lane Wels bunt, third on wild pitch and scored when No. 9 hitter Brock Booth lined out just deep enough to left-fielder Abram Johnson.
Strohmeyer reignited the rally with a blooper he turned into a two-out hustle double before he stole third. Jonny Muehring and Solen Munson found gaps for RBI doubles to stretch the lead to 3-0.
“We kind of have a tendency to start slow, especially in the first games of doubleheaders, but we told ourselves we weren’t going to do that tonight,” Munson said. “We had a pretty good game plan, and we executed it.”
Hempstead catcher George Sherlock made a pair of stellar defensive plays to thwart Jefferson threats. After Adam Panoch reached on an infield single to the left side, Sherlock hustled to cover third base and fielded a throw from Strohmeyer and tagged out an overly aggressive Johnson for the final out of the second inning. He then picked Carson Dighton off first base to open the third.
Jefferson’s second reliever, Logan Boll, retired the first five batters he faced before Strohmeyer legged out a one-out infield single in the fourth inning, and Muehring reached on a hit batsman. Munson followed with a towering double to center to drive in a run, and a second came across on an errant throw to the plate to make it 5-0.
Munson scored the sixth run on an alert baserunning play after the J-Hawks tried to catch Cole Swartz off second on Nolan Schroeder’s shallow fly ball to right.
Jefferson (11-27) finally got to Muehring in the fifth, when Johnson and Panoch reached on infield singles, and Ian Wiederin added a one-out hit to load the bases. Leadoff man Carl Louvar punched a two-run single through the right side, Zac Henderson added an RBI base hit, and a run scored when Logan Miller reached on an error to make it 6-4 and end Muehring’s night on the mound.
Logan Willman greeted reliever Booth with an RBI single as Jefferson batted around. Booth coaxed Johnson into an inning-ending ground out, but the J-Hawks had scored five times on seven hits in the frame.
“It got a little nerve-wracking for a little bit, but I had faith in our guys,” Munson said. “I knew our bats would respond, and they did.”
The Mustangs immediately responded in the bottom of the fifth. Potts drew a leadoff walk, and Wels hammered his fifth home run of the season — a no-doubt, two-run nuke to left field with the wind blowing in — to stretch the lead to 8-5.
“I knew it was gone right off the bat,” Wels said. “We were all hyped, and that got everything going again. It was a really good feeling. They didn’t really put a scare into us. We knew we could beat them. We just had to play.”
The Mustangs loaded the bases on singles from Strohmeyer and Muehring and a Swartz walk, before Schroeder laced a two-out, two-run single through the right side to make it 10-5. Hempstead batted around in the frame and scored four times on four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.