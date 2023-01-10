Purely on whim, Josie Jecklin decided to give wrestling a try.
Her persistence in the sport molded her for performances like she showed on Monday.
The Western Dubuque senior claimed first place at 155 pounds in the inaugural Dubuque Senior Women’s Invitational at Nora Gymnasium.
“Four girls and I were talking in class one day, and we were just like, ‘Let’s try something different. Let’s just try; it can’t hurt anything,’ Jecklin said. “I just enjoyed it right from the beginning. It was just a thing for me to destress. That’s one of my favorite parts.”
The Bobcat senior, who is the only WD four-year girls wrestler in school history, earned a major decision over DeWitt Central’s Madison Edens in the 155 final.
“Every practice I just pushed and pushed and kept stepping the levels,” Jecklin said. “I just wanted to keep pushing myself to see how far I could get.”
It was extra sweet for Jecklin on Monday as she shared a first-place title with teammate Sarah Roling, who won at 140.
“It’s really cool,” Jecklin said. “I think it makes everyone at WD proud, including the coaches who helped us get this far. Without all our supporters at every tournament, I don’t think any of us would get this far.”
Adriana Shepard finished as runner-up in the 235 weight class for the Bobcats, who placed fifth as a team with 123 points.
Dubuque Senior 12th-grader Hannah Reel continued to stake her claim as one of the area’s top wrestlers with a title at 115 at her home gym. Reel pinned Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Olivia Hallam in the first-place match in 1:52.
“It feels really amazing and I love that we’ve evolved so much that we can just have a whole tournament to ourselves at our home school,” Reel said.
The Rams placed fourth in the team standings with 126 points.
“I just felt empowered to amp my teammates, making sure they were working on their moves and opening their lungs up before every match, and I think they were all ready because of that,” Reel said.
Jolee Strohmeyer brought home a third-place finish at 145, and Zyla Wright placed fourth at 120 as other top scorers for the Rams.
Cascade placed 11th as a team with 51 points and was led by freshman Kinzi Marin’s fourth-place showing at 130. Leah Schwenker placed fifth at 170, and Halana Reed was sixth at 190.
Bellevue was 13th with 48 points as a team. The Comets’ Ryanne Dunne advanced all the way to the 140 final before losing to Western Dubuque’s Roling by fall.
Adessa Leibfried earned a pin in the fifth-place match at 125 over Independence’s Jordin Derr, and Kelsey Knief advanced to the consolation final at 155, taking home sixth place.
Lydia Virtue was Dubuque Wahlert’s top finisher on Monday with a fourth-place showing at 135. After winning by fall in her first two matches, Virtue lost a hard-fought 7-2 decision to Waukon’s Ava Bossom in the third-place match. The Golden Eagles’ Bailey Welu pinned Peyton Burt, of Waterloo West, to take fifth place at 130.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy edged Independence, 176-166.5, for the team title.
