Drake Burgin certainly did his homework before deciding where he wanted to play his NCAA Division I hockey.
The coronavirus pandemic made the process a little trickier, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman believes he found the perfect fit in St. Lawrence University. Burgin committed to the ECAC school located in Canton, N.Y., on Wednesday, a day before Dubuque began on-ice preparation for the USHL season that begins next month.
“I talked to St. Lawrence quite a bit even before everything with COVID happened, so I was pretty familiar with them, and that made the decision a lot easier,” said Burgin, who will turn 20 next week. “I really wanted to visit before I committed somewhere, but COVID hit and recruiting got pushed back. I probably wouldn’t have had a chance to visit until about January, but I was really comfortable with St. Lawrence after talking with them for a while.
“I did my research on them. I talked to a couple of people who I trust who have gone there and a couple of people who know people who have gone there, and they all said it was a great school. That pretty much made up my mind right there.”
St. Lawrence offered Burgin the right mix of academics and athletics. Second-year head coach Brent Brekke has a reputation of building programs, the athletic department recently completed a massive renovation of Appleton Arena, and the school features a well-respected computer science program that appealed to Burgin.
Keenan Suthers, a former Dubuque forward, will be a senior at St. Lawrence this season.
“I really I connected with their coaching staff, and I feel like I can develop there as a player and as a person,” Burgin said. “What really sold me was the computer science program and how many different options you can choose within the program.”
Dubuque drafted the 6-foot, 181-pound defenseman in the fourth round of this spring’s USHL Draft after he scored 12 goals and 53 points in 60 games for the Winkler Flyers while winning the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League’s defenseman of the year award. In two seasons with the Flyers, he recorded 19 goals, 75 points and 70 penalty minutes in 114 games.
“We really liked what we saw from him last year, and, obviously, we’ve had a lot of success with guys from the MJHL like (Riese) Gaber and (Matthew) Thiessen,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “He’s a really powerful skater who can stickhandle like a forward, kind of like a Braden Doyle. He’s such an explosive skater who has good hands and can join the rush.”
Saints coach Oliver David already likes what he’s seen in Burgin. The Saints began practice on Thursday, more than a week after players arrived in Dubuque and underwent quarantines for precautionary measures.
“Drake is very fleet afoot, he’s a strong skater, he sees the ice really well — a lot of the attributes that get you excited,” David said. “He can get back in his own end to retrieve a puck, make a direct pass, and he has such great skating ability offensively and defensively. He also has a lot of the intangibles we’re interested in — like age, size and experience. I’m looking forward to seeing how he puts it all together once we start competing.
“The fact that he wanted to get his commitment done before the season tells me a lot about his character, too.”
That means his attention will not be divided during the USHL season.
“It’s tough to go into a season while your worrying about college,” Burgin said. “It adds a lot of stress because you’re focusing on two things at once. Committing early will help me focus on my hockey season and doing whatever I can to help the team win this year.”