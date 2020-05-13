It seemed a foregone conclusion, but now it is official.
Jordan Bohannon will have one last season in the University of Iowa basketball program. Jack Nunge has also received an additional season.
Petitions for hardship waivers for both players were approved by the Big Ten Conference, the university announced Tuesday. Patrick McCaffery’s petition is still under review.
Bohannon, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard from Marion, Iowa, played in just 10 games last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in December.
Bohannon averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists as a senior despite coming off a similar hip procedure last offseason.
Bohannon is the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in 3-point field goals (284) and will enter his final season with 1,310 points, 504 assists, 250 rebounds and 82 steals.
Nunge, a 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward from Newburgh, Ind., has missed virtually all of the last two seasons. He played in only five games last season before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He used a redshirt as a sophomore during the 2018-19 season.
He averaged 6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists before the injury. He was named to the Big Ten’s all-academic team on Monday for the second consecutive year.
McCaffery, a 6-9, 190-pound freshman forward, is the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and the younger brother of guard Connor. The Iowa City West grad saw limited action in two games as a freshman before redshirting the rest of the season.