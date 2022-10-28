Dubuque Wahlert entered Friday night averaging more than 65 points per game over its last three contests.
It was the superb play of the Golden Eagles’ defense, however, that propelled them into a state quarterfinal berth next week.
Wahlert’s swarming defense came up with four takeaways against a potent West Marshall offense, and three offensive scores was enough to hand the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trojans their first loss, as the ninth-ranked Golden Eagles led wire-to-wire for a 21-14 victory in a second-round matchup at State Center, Iowa.
The Golden Eagles (8-2) will play Crestwood in the quarterfinals next week. Crestwood knocked off Waukon, 20-18.
“Our defense has really been playing lights out most of the year,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “Just the way they played tonight with the energy, being physical, and really controlling the ball from the start, was unbelievable.”
Ryan Brosius had rushing scores of 25 and 10 yards, and Bryce Rudiger found Seamus Crahan for a 6-yard score to provide all the offense Wahlert would need behind a suffocating defensive scheme.
“Turnovers were key,” said Wahlert senior linebacker J.P Weber, who had a hand in the turnover party with a third-quarter fumble recovery. “We forced them to do what we wanted. We forced them to throw into the teeth of our defense onthird downs, and I think that’s what won us the game.”
Wahlert’s defense made an early statement that it would not be intimidated by a potentially explosive Trojan offense that averaged 423 yards per game.
The Golden Eagles forced a three-and-out on West Marshall’s opening possession, and while their offense didn’t immediately take advantage, Wahlert’s D continued to get stronger throughout the first half.
“That set the tone and showed our defense was gonna be in a good spot tonight,” Marshall said. “You could just tell at that point that we were gonna be able to control them a little bit with our defense.”
Brosius intercepted Trojans’ quarterback Peyton Hart on the next drive, Wahlert forced another punt, and followed that by stuffing a fake punt attempt early in the second quarter.
This time, the offense responded.
Brosius rewarded the hard work of the defense when he broke loose for a 25-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter to give the visiting Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Matthew Nachtman recovered a muffed handoff attempt on West Marshall’s next drive to give it right back to the offense.
“That’s been our formula all year,” Marshall said. “I’m a big believer that when you get takeaways that offensively you have to capitalize on them. Our defense gave us plenty of opportunities tonight. I’m just happy as hell.”
The Golden Eagles again capitalized and surged to a 14-0 lead as Rudiger connected with Crahan on a 6-yard touchdown pass with just 20 seconds remaining in the half.
After the teams traded turnovers to open the second half, the Trojans (9-1) cut the deficit in half on a 4-yard run from Hart at 6:56 of the third.
But like it did all game, the Eagles’ defense refused to relent, forcing two consecutive West Marshall punts.
Brosius carried the second punt for a huge gain deep into West Marshall territory and, three plays later, the senior’s 10-yard rush gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead with 8:17 remaining.
Hart found Anthony Schuler for a 15-yard score to make it 21-14, but two first-down conversions by Brosius and Michael Bormann on Wahlert’s final possession salted the game away and sent the Eagles into the quarterfinals.
“We were the first class with Coach Marshall and we got to build this program,” said Weber, who entered the program after an 0-9 campaign in 2018. “It feels so awesome to be in the playoffs. Just wonderful.”
