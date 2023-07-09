Calvin Harris
Buy Now

University of Mississippi catcher Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, ranks as the No. 132 overall player available for the Major League Baseball Draft, which runs tonight through Tuesday.

 University of Mississippi

PEOSTA, Iowa — Calvin Harris hoped to hear his named called in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, held a few days prior to his senior season at Western Dubuque High School.

The call never came, mainly because MLB shortened the draft from 40 rounds to just five and postponed the Minor League Baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams shifted their approach and tended to lean toward more-experienced college players with the few selections they had.

Recommended for you