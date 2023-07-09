PEOSTA, Iowa — Calvin Harris hoped to hear his named called in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, held a few days prior to his senior season at Western Dubuque High School.
The call never came, mainly because MLB shortened the draft from 40 rounds to just five and postponed the Minor League Baseball season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams shifted their approach and tended to lean toward more-experienced college players with the few selections they had.
While disappointed in the moment, Harris now considers the 2020 Draft a blessing in disguise. The 6-foot, 215-pound left-handed hitter from Peosta has since won a national championship at the University of Mississippi and blossomed into one of the top collegiate catchers eligible for this week’s MLB Draft.
Recommended for you
The draft begins with the first two rounds tonight, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. Harris will likely hear his name called on Day 2.
“I feel a lot better about the draft this time around than I did coming out of high school,” said Harris, a second-team all-Southeastern Conference selection and a Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year semifinalist as a junior this spring. “I definitely have a lot better body of work going in after being in college for three years and getting significant at-bats each of the last two years.
“Not being drafted was definitely a blessing in disguise, because college helped develop me as a player and as a person. Even if I would have had a (pro) opportunity coming out of high school, knowing what I know now, I certainly would have taken the college route if I had it to do all over again. I’m happy with how things have turned out.”
Would the 18-year-old Harris have said the same thing?
“No. Definitely not,” he said. “But being able to play in the SEC all three years and experiencing a lot of different situations and atmospheres really helped me prepare for professional baseball. You don’t get that playing high school baseball. I feel like I’m more prepared for any situation I might be thrown into in professional baseball now because of my time at Ole Miss.
“Physically, I’m a lot more mature than three years ago because I’ve been able to spend a lot more time in the weight room. I’ve adjusted to the speed of the game. And, from a baseball IQ standpoint, I’ve learned so much from our coaching staff about what to do in different situations.”
Harris enters the draft as the No. 133 overall player available, the No. 8 catcher and the No. 5 college-trained catcher, according to MLB.com. He took over the full-time catching responsibilities this spring after the Kansas City Royals selected Hayden Dunhurst in the sixth round last summer.
In the past decade, seven Ole Miss catchers have been selected in the MLB Draft. That includes current big leaguers Nick Fortes and Stuart Turner.
Harris batted .321 and led Ole Miss with 52 runs scored in 54 games this spring. He posted a slugging percentage of .579 with 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits and 46 RBIs — all of which finished top-three on the team.
The highlight of Harris’ season came May 6 at Missouri, when he went 4-for-6 with four home runs and 10 RBIs to set single-game program records for home runs and total bases and tie the RBI mark. He became the first SEC player ever to hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third to hit four home runs ever en route to being named SEC Co-Player of the Week and winning the Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week and the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week awards.
“Baseball works in weird ways,” Harris said. “I had a really bad batting practice and my first at-bat, I rolled over. I thought, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’ I wasn’t feeling great … then I hit three in a row.
“I don’t know if words can describe that feeling. It was a day when everything just clicked. I was seeing the ball well and I got good pitches to hit. I feel very fortunate to experience something like that.”
There’s so much more to Harris than the numbers and scouting reports. He separates himself from other prospects with his work ethic and character.
“The scouts can tell you exactly what kind of physical tools a player has, but they talk to us all the time because they want to find out what kind of make-up a guy has,” said Ole Miss assistant coach Mike Clement, a Marshalltown, Iowa, native. “The make-up part is the hardest part for them to evaluate, because they’re not around a guy every single day like we are. I can tell you, the easiest conversations I have with scouts are about Calvin Harris’ make-up.
“His journey is unique. It’s a great story of perseverance. In 15 years of coaching Division I baseball, he’s the hardest worker I’ve ever coached. He’s a self-made player who was not going to let himself fail.”
Harris underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after arriving on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford, Miss., in 2020 and missed the Rebels’ fall program. Clement and head coach Mike Bianco fully expected to redshirt Harris that season, until he reported to preseason activities that January and his bat almost forced them into finding playing time at designated hitter and at first base while his elbow continued to mend.
One of the nation’s hottest hitters to begin his sophomore season, Harris suffered an oblique injury that cost him a month of action and relegated him to a platoon situation upon his return. Clement said the coaches played a hunch and inserted Harris into the lineup as the full-time right fielder for the NCAA tournament, and he became one of the Rebels’ most consistent hitters.
“That was the best decision we made all year,” Clement said. “He was arguably our best offensive player at the College World Series.”
Harris finished the season as the Ole Miss leader with a .336 batting average and .417 on-base percentage. More importantly, he excelled on the big stage, earning all-College World Series accolades in helping the Rebels win the first national championship in program history by hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two home runs, six RBIs and five runs scored.
“You have to remember, he couldn’t go behind the plate his first year because of the injury and he was behind Hayden last year,” Clement said. “None of that was his fault. The easiest thing would have been for him to leave Ole Miss, because he could have gone pretty much anywhere else in the country and caught every single game. He never said a word about it. He just put his head down and went to work. Again, that speaks to his make-up. He deserves everything that comes his way.
“There aren’t a ton of good college catchers out there, and he’s developed into one of the better ones. You never know what’s going to happen in the draft, but I feel pretty good he’ll go in the first five rounds.”
The wait to take over as Ole Miss’ full-time catcher might have actually played in Harris’ favor.
“He’s a catcher and he’ll be drafted as a catcher, but what has indirectly aided him is the scouts had a chance to see his athleticism when he went out and played a really good outfield for us, especially at the College World Series,” Clement said. “He can do a lot of things athletically that guys who just catch aren’t able to do.
“That comes from playing so much baseball in his life, from town-team to high school. He had to play a bunch of different positions because he was the best player on the field. And a lot of that athleticism comes from being a state championship quarterback in football and a really good basketball player.”
Harris’ first full season behind the plate at Ole Miss came with an extra burden.
Decimated by injuries to several key members of the pitching staff — most notably Hunter Elliott, Josh Mallitz, Jack Dougherty and Riley Maddox — the Rebels turned to young, untested arms against the juggernaut offenses in the SEC. Xavier Rivas settled into the Friday night starter role, but the Rebels basically had to piece together pitching plans for the Saturday and Sunday games in SEC series each week.
Clement appreciated the way Harris handled the tough circumstances.
“The most important thing in a catcher working with young pitchers is the leadership qualities, and that’s an area where Calvin really excels,” Clement said. “You have to play part psychologist with guys being up and down from a success standpoint. Even though he wasn’t behind the plate a lot before this year, he had a ton of success on the field for us, and that brings instant credibility. And, when they see how hard Calvin works, they know he’s going to be as prepared as possible to help them.”
Ole Miss finished with a 6.40 team ERA and a .272 opponents’ batting average to rank at or near the bottom of the SEC in both categories. That played a key role in the Rebels failing to make the SEC tournament.
“The biggest challenge was getting them mentally prepared on the mound, because it’s an eye-opener to go out there for an SEC weekend in front of 14,000 people,” Harris said. “We had some super talented arms who are going to be great for us in the future, but nothing prepares you for that moment like experience and time.
“Those guys are at Ole Miss for a reason. They all have great stuff. The biggest thing was finding the right buttons to push during mound visits, before the game and in the dugout to put them in the right mindset to be successful.”
Harris hasn’t played since May 19, when the Rebels’ regular season ended at the University of Alabama. He gave his body a chance to heal from minor bumps and bruises before returning to a training regimen that will prepare him for the start of his professional career in the coming weeks.
“This is absolutely the longest I’ve gone in a summer without playing games,” Harris said. “After about four or five days of watching games back home, I was really starting to get the itch to get back out there, so I’m anxiously waiting to get back to playing. I feel really good right now. I can’t wait for the draft and going full throttle from there.”
Harris plans to watch the draft with immediate family. He’ll quickly shift gears so he can watch his younger brother, Brett, play for Western Dubuque in an Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal Monday night.
“I don’t want to make it out to be a ginormous deal,” Harris said. “It’s going to be super exciting, and hopefully it works out that I hear my name. But it’s just the first step, and I know I still have a lot of work ahead of me.”