Dyersville Beckman’s Luke Schieltz runs the ball during their Iowa Class 1A playoff game against South Hardin in Dyersville, Iowa, on Friday night. The Trailblazers cruised to a 42-6 victory to advance to the second roundw.
Dyersville Beckman’s Luke Schieltz runs the ball during their Iowa Class 1A playoff game against South Hardin in Dyersville, Iowa, on Friday night. The Trailblazers cruised to a 42-6 victory to advance to the second roundw.
Owen Huehnergarth ran for four first-half touchdowns and five total, Eric Heinrichs caught a 32-yard pass from Cayden Gassmann and the vaunted Blazer defense forced six turnovers in the first 24 minutes, as Dyersville Beckman throttled South Hardin, 42-6, in their Class 1A playoff opener Friday at Beckman High School.
“We talked about bringing our own energy,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “I tell them, ‘I’m not gonna set the tone, you guys have to.’ That’s our seniors, they do that, they bring that every day. It shows in games like this. They don’t need something to pump them up, they don’t need a big game, they just bring it.”
A 35-point first half would seem to imply the offense stole the show.
And they would be right. In fact, the Blazers’ offense found the end zone on each of their five possessions. But it was the defense that put them in the catbird seat.
On the third snap of the game, Beckman’s Elliot Naughton pressured South Hardin QB Mason Sehldahl, forcing an errant pass that fell into the arms of Michael Dinan for an interception at the Tigers’ 5-yard line.
On the very next play, Huehnergarth punched it in for a 7-0 Blazer lead just seconds into the game.
Down, 21-0, and sitting on their own 25-yard line, the Tigers even tried a little trickery with a fourth down fake-punt pass.
It didn’t fool Padraig Gallagher, however. The junior defensive back read it beautifully, picked it off, and carried it back to the Tigers’ 25-yard line. Six plays later, Huehnergarth took it home for his third score from 4 yards out and a commanding 28-0 in the second quarter.
“Coach told us coming into this that they were going to throw anything at us,” said Gallagher, who added a second interception late in the second half. “So on kickoffs and punts, I knew there was a good chance they might fake it. In the back of my mind, I could kinda see it coming.”
Huehnergarth also added rushing scores of 11 yards and 5 yards to help make it 35-0 at halftime.
“I was a little worried before the game,” Huehnergarth said. “I didn’t think we were totally prepared, but we just came out firing. We always think we are a dome team. We’ve been saying that since the beginning of July and that’s our ultimate goal.”