Dubuque Hempstead's Brooke O'Brien, left, works to pass Pleasant Valley's Josie Case in the 4A Iowa High School Cross Country Championship Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Fort Dodge. (Matthew Putney/For the TH)
Dubuque Hempstead's Keelee Leitzen, center, hugs teammate Maddie Digman, left, at the finishline as Natalie Schlichte, right, recovers at the 4A Iowa High School Cross Country Championship Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Fort Dodge. (Matthew Putney/For the TH)
Dubuque Hempstead won the first girls cross country state championship in school history on Friday morning in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Defending individual state champion Keelee Leitzen finished fifth overall in 18:24.73, and sophomore classmate Julia Gehl followed in sixth with and 18:30.20 as the Mustangs scored 108 points to defeat Pleasant Valley by 24 points.
Brooke O’Brien placed 27th in 19:27.68, followed by Evie Henneberry in 30th in 19:33.29 and Natalie Schlichte in 66th in 20:24.03. Maddie Digman took 82nd and Ellie Hermiston finished 123rd but did not score for the Mustangs.
Dubuque Senior finished ninth in the team race with 184 points, led by Leah Klapatauskas’ 15th-place 19:13.79. The Rams also scored with Kaitlyn Miller in 19:47.53 for 37th place, Claire Hoyer in 19:48.56 for 38th place, Emily Gorton in 20:12.31 for 57th place and Jayda Gooch in 20:32.20 for 74th . Emma Chambers placed 122nd but did not score, and Georgia Harms did not finish the race.
West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp won the individual title in 17:55.18.
The Hempstead boys finished seventh behind Derek Leicht, who ran a 5K time of 16:12.89 for 15th place overall.
Individual champion Jackson Heidesch ran a 15:24.37 as West Des Moines Dowling claimed the team title with 56 points, six clear of runner-up Sioux City North.
The Mustangs also scored with John Maloney in 16:23.44 for 21st overall, Brady Blean in 16:36.57 for 32nd , Marcus Leitzen in 17:09.03 for 68th and Johnathan O’Brien in 17:42.32 for 104th. Kyle Duehr took 114th and Caleb Kass finished 123rd , but they did not factor in the team scoring.
Dubuque Senior’s Robert Howes finished 91st in 12:29.66.