Dubuque Hempstead graduate Connor Crabill pitched Clarke University to an 11-5 victory over Benedictine in the first game of a Heart of America Conference baseball doubleheader Sunday at Atchison, Kan.
Crabill, a sophomore righthander, scattered 12 hits in the complete-game outing. He struck out six and walked only two batters while throwing 114 pitches.
Donovyn Curiel, Peter Torres, Marco Melgoza, Daniel Rodriguez and Travis McFarland all had two hits apiece in the Pride’s 14-hit attack. Torres homered and drove in four runs, while McFarland also went deep with a pair of RBIs.
In the second game, Taylor Meaux and McKlane Elgin had a pair of hits for the Pride in a 7-5 setback.
Clarke moved to 13-5 overall and 3-1 in the Heart with the split.
PREP WRESTLING
Leibfried finishes 4th at state — At Madison, Wis.: Troy Leibfried, of the Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern tri-op wrestling team finished fourth at 285 in the Wisconsin Division 2 state tournament Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. Ellsworth’s Logan Peterson edged Leibfried, 6-5, in the third-place match. Denmark’s Gabe Wertel won the title at 285.
MEN’S COLLEGE BOWLING
Clarke finishes 5th — At Cherry Lanes: Clarke finished fifth at the Heart of America Conference tournament this weekend. Baker University won the team title, while William Penn took second.
The Pride landed Brendan Holle and Matt Fleege on the second-team all-conference team.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BOWLING
Clarke finishes 6th — At Cherry Lanes: Clarke finished sixth in the seven-team field at the Heart of America Conference tournament this weekend. Baker won the team title, while Grand View finished second.
PREP HOCKEY
Quad City 7, Dubuque 1 — At Davenport, Iowa: Michael Huseman scored the only goal for the Devils in the Midwest High School Hockey League contest. The Devils finished the season with an 8-24-0 record for 10th place in the 14-team league. A year ago, the Devils posted just two varsity victories.