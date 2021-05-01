Galena senior running back and linebacker Peyton Bauer ended his career on the gridiron with the Pirates in memorable fashion.
The Pirates closed a stellar 5-1 spring season last weekend and loaded up on honors with the release of the all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference North Division teams on Friday.
Bauer was a unanimous first-team linebacker, and also made first team as a running back for the Pirates. Along with Orangeville’s Cade Janecke, Bauer finished runner-up in the league MVP voting to Durand-Pecatonica’s Hunter Hoffman.
Galena earned first-team offensive nods for junior Gabe Garcia (line), senior Clay Folks (line), senior Will Nack (tight end) and senior Khalid Newton (wide receiver). Junior Ethan Hefel (quarterback) and junior Brady Schemehorn (wide receiver) were tabbed honorable mention on offense for the Pirates.
The defensive side was just as strong for Galena, as first-team honors went to Folks (line), Hefel (cornerback) and Nack (end). Junior Jarrett Basten (linebacker) was named to the second team, while Garcia (line) and junior Isaac Somers (cornerback) were honorable mention.
Galena junior kickers Kevin Trinidad (first team) and Julian Garcia (second team) were also recognized.
Ben Tressel led East Dubuque, as the senior was a unanimous selection on the offensive line. Junior Connor Miller earned honorable mention on the line, while explosive junior Dawson Feyen was a first-team pick at running back.
On the defensive side for the Warriors, Tressel earned first team again on the line. Miller (linebacker) and Feyen (cornerback) were also named first team, while junior Gabe Hilby (end) made second team.
Stockton’s first-team selections on offense were senior Jason Hermann (unanimous, running back) and Case Harmston (unanimous, line). Junior Jamie Stocks was second team on the line, and junior Austin Eisfeller was honorable mention on the line. Austin Chumbler, a junior, was tabbed honorable mention at wide receiver.
On the defensive side for the Blackhawks, Harmston was also first team at linebacker, as was senior Jaden Rice at end. Second-team nods went to senior Camren Simpson (line), senior Andrew Haas (linebacker) and senior Simon Rillie (cornerback). Haas also earned first team as a utility player.