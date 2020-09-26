WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo West hardly wobbled when Dubuque Senior threw the first punch Friday.
The next five put the Wahawks down for the count.
Zak Kubitz returned three interceptions for touchdowns — all in the second quarter — and Seth Bullock added a fourth as the Rams hit West with 38 first-half points on the way to a one-sided, 45-7 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Just about everything that could go wrong for the Wahawks went wrong over the opening 24 minutes.
It started with a fumble on the Wahawks’ first offensive play that Senior recovered at the Wahawk 21. The West defense dug in and held, but Jacob Konrardy drilled a 41-yard field goal to put the Rams up 3-0.
Bullock was in the right place at the right time later in the opening quarter. Under a big rush, Wahawk quarterback Carter Schulte’s pass floated on him and Bullock snatched it from the air and raced 90 yards for a 10-0 lead.
The Rams added a nine-play scoring drive featuring Cain McWilliams for 49 of the 61 yards to make it 17-0 early in the second period.
A break finally went West’s way when the Wahawks recovered a muffed punt at the Rams’ 19-yard line. A pass to Orlando Vivians put West at the 3, but a dropped pass in the end zone proved costly and Jaxson Hoppes’ 22-yard field goal try was blocked.
Kubitz picked off a Schulte overthrow and went 30 yards to make it 24-0, then jumped an out route for a 34-yard pick six at the 3:19 mark. And finally, with time running out in the half, he did it again with a tackle-busting, 50-yard touchdown return.
Senior (3-2) added a touchdown drive on its first possession of the second half for a 45-0 lead.
West (3-2) averted the shutout by moving 68 yards in 11 plays, including a clutch 22-yard Schulte pass to Jeremiah Feahn on fourth-and-nine. Schulte scooted eight yards for the TD that capped the scoring with 1:31 ledft in the third.