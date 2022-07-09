Western Dubuque’s state championship softball title defense didn’t last long thanks to Maquoketa.
The Cardinals were led by a stellar effort from sophomore pitcher Carley Cavanagh in the circle, powering Maquoketa to a 6-3 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday night in an Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal in Farley, Iowa.
Maquoketa (24-16) advanced to Tuesday’s regional final in Eldridge against North Scott. The Bobcats closed at 22-17.
Cavanagh held WD in-check throughout, allowing three runs on nine hits. The Bobcats had the tying run at the plate in the seventh after singles from Erica Ernzen and Maddie Harris, but Cavanagh closed the threat with a strikeout and then forced a groundout to close out the victory.
Dubuque Wahlert 4, Crestwood 1 — At Cresco, Iowa: Ruth Tauber went 3-for-4 with a double, Tierani Teslow went 2-for-3 with a double and won in the circle, Bailey Welu homered, and the Golden Eagles (22-16) topped Crestwood in a Class 3A regional semifinal. Wahlert advanced to Tuesday’s final against West Delaware.
West Delaware 4, Monticello 1 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (8-26) struck early and then tacked on two more insurance runs in the fourth inning to hold back the Panthers in a Class 3A regional semifinal. West Delaware advanced to Tuesday’s final to face Wahlert.
Wilton 12, Dyersville Beckman 3 — At Muscatine, Iowa: The Trailblazers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but couldn’t sustain the momentum in a season-ending loss to the No. 7-ranked Beavers in a Class 2A regional semifinal. Beckman closed the season at 8-25, while Wilton (25-6) advanced to Monday’s final to host Cascade.
PREP BASEBALL
Maquoketa 7, Solon 5 — At Solon, Iowa: The Cardinals battled past the Spartans in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal and advanced to Monday’s semifinal to face West Delaware in Solon.
