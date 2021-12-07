Dyersville Beckman received one first-place vote and finished with 38 points to rank fourth in the first Iowa Associated Press boys basketball rankings released on Monday.
The Trailblazers are out to a 2-0 start and reached the 2A state quarterfinals last season, their first trip to Des Moines since 2007.
After also reaching the state tournament last season, Dubuque Senior received eight votes in the Class 4A poll. Dubuque Hempstead earned one vote.
In Class 3A, Western Dubuque received five votes after also reaching the state tournament last season. West Delaware earned one vote.
Western Dubuque 57, West Delaware 29 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Bobcats improved to 2-1 with the help of a 14-3 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Mineral Point 72, Cambridge 49 — At Cambridge, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 22 points and Dominik McVay added 16 as the Pointers rolled to 3-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Delaware 49, Western Dubuque 44 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Hawks did just enough to pull out a hard-fought win over the Bobcats.
PREP HOCKEY
Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Dubuque 3 — At Mystique Ice Center: Mason Pospeshil’s power play goal at 6:39 of the third period Sunday afternoon lifted Des Moines in Midwest High School Hockey League play at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints rallied from two- and one-goal deficits to tie the game at 3-3 entering the third period. Landyn Foht scored a shorthanded goal and Connor Lucas added a power play marker in the first 6:16 of the second period to knot the game at 2-2.
Carson Clemmensen scored a shorthanded goal of his own at 13:39 of the second, but Lucas responded 3:14 later to tie it again.
Owen King and Tyler White had two assists each for Dubuque, while Beau Baker added one. Jack Leverton made 38 saves in goal for Dubuque.