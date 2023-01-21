It was hard to top the sheer entertainment value of the first few minutes of Friday’s intracity battle at Moody Gymnasium.
But Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh was up to the challenge coming out of the halftime locker room.
Walsh scored 20 points for Wahlert — half of which came at the onset of the second half — to help Wahlert deny Dubuque Hempstead’s upset bid as the Golden Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 75-50 win over the host Mustangs.
Recommended for you
Wahlert improved to 6-8 and evened its record in the Mississippi Valley Conference at 3-3. Hempstead fell to 1-12, 0-6.
Rebounds were hard to come by early because neither team missed a shot in the first 3 minutes of play.
Each team hit its first four shots from the field and neither team cooled off much for the rest of a frenetic first quarter.
All of Hempstead’s first-quarter buckets came from long range, with Jonny Muehring accounting for a trio of them.
Wahlert missed just one of its first nine shots — all from inside the arc, but added a pair of free throws as the teams traded leads in a wild opening stanza.
The first quarter came to a close in fitting fashion with Hempstead’s Reed Strohmeyer knocking down a 3-pointer to put the Mustangs up, 21-20, with 5 seconds left, only to have Seamus Crahan bury a 3 for Wahlert at the quarter buzzer to reclaim the lead, 23-21.
Wahlert took control early in the second quarter with an 11-0 run. Crahan had two more baskets and Walsh added a fist-pumping 3-pointer to give the Eagles their biggest lead at 34-21.
Justin Potts’ basket 3 minutes into the period snapped Hempstead’s sudden scoreless streak and Strohmeyer was magnificent with another 3 and a running layup in traffic for Hempstead.
But Wahlert never cooled off.
Nolan Berendes hit consecutive 3s late in the second quarter to help stretch Wahlert’s lead. The senior guard buried a pair of free throws with less than a second left before halftime to give Wahlert a 45-30 lead.
Walsh scored Wahlert’s first 10 points of the second half as the Eagles opened up a 20-point lead.
More impressive than the volume of Walsh’s scores was the variety.
He seemingly scored from every corner of the floor — layups, mid-range jumpers, a deep 3-pointer and an and-1 conversion in the paint.
“(Hempstead) was shooting really well,” Walsh said. “We talked about at halftime getting out over those first 3 minutes (of the third quarter) and getting out to a lead. That stretch gave us a lot of confidence to finish it out.”
Strohmeyer, who finished with a team-high 17 points, and Potts kept firing and making for Hempstead.
But Wahlert’s depth was evident. The Eagles stayed hot throughout the second half and made five-straight baskets early in the fourth — courtesy of five different players — to put the game on ice.
“We knew that if Hempstead was going to beat us it was going to be from beyond the arc,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “They’re a dangerous team. But we made some adjustments at halftime to deal with what they were doing.”
Berendes led all scorers with 22 and Crahan had 12 for Wahlert.
“Credit Hempstead, they came to play and they were making their shots,” Berendes said. “But we overcame it and that’s a positive thing moving forward. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.