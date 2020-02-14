Maggie Furlong must have that clutch gene just like her older sister, Katie.
Furlong drilled a free-throw line jumper at the buzzer to lift the Galena Pirates to a 48-46 victory over Dakota on Friday night, capturing an Illinois Class 1A regional championship in Hanover, Ill.
Galena (25-6) advanced to Tuesday night’s sectional semifinals in Pecatonica to face Amboy.
Sami Wasmund scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Pirates, while Corrina Noble scored 13 points and Mackenzie Muehleip added nine. Furlong finished with five points.
Stockton 37, Freeport Aquin 35 — At Lena, Ill.: Tiana Timpe and Lizzie Eisfeller scored 14 points apiece as the Blackhawks captured an Illinois Class 1A regional championship. Stockton advanced to play Lanark Eastland in a sectional semifinal on Monday night in Pecatonica.
Platteville 66, Prairie du Chien 56 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The WIAA Division 3 top-ranked Hillmen improved to 20-0 as Sami Martin poured in 25 points and Josie Nies added 13. The Blackhawks (14-6) got 17 points from Macey Banasik.
Cuba City 63, Southwestern 32 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans (16-4) rolled to victory as Kiera Holzemer, Parker Kopp and Bailey Lutes each scored 15 points.
Dodgeville 66, Lancaster 62 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Kiley Kelly dropped 24 points and Sophie Uppena added 12 in a losing effort for the Flying Arrows.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 66, Independence 36 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Michael Keegan scored 24 points as the Trailblazers (16-5) got back in the win column by routing the Mustangs.
Easton Valley 69, Bellevue Marquette 47 — At Preston, Iowa: Carson Michels delivered 24 points for the Mohawks in the road loss.
Belmont 46, Cassville 41 — At Cassville, Wis.: Luke Kamps scored 15 points and Waylan Palzkill added 14 as the Braves held off the Comets.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Rinehart wins WIAC title — At La Crosse, Wis.: Lucius Rinehart pinned UW-Whitewater’s Dylan Uzumecki in 5 minutes and 18 seconds to win the 285-pound title at the WIAC Championships.
Nathan Wynsma was runner-up at 165 for the Pioneers, who finished fourth at the six-team tournament. Luke Pradel (133) and Alexander Strueder (157) placed fourth for UW-P. Former Belmont/Platteville state champion Isaac Wiegel (125) and Nick Dado (174) won fifth-place matches. Jacob Sklenar was sixth at 184.
Coe 30, Dubuque 15 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Jessy Diaz (157 pounds) and Darryl Aiello (285) won by fall for Dubuque, Dakota Unpingco (141) won by decision, but the Spartans lost their dual finale to the Kohawks.