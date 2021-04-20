The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will make history with a familiar face.
Stephanie Hauser, an assistant director with the WIAA since 2015, will become the first female executive director in the organization’s history when she succeeds the retiring Dave Anderson this summer. The two have already begun the transition process.
“I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward,” Hauser said in a statement released by the WIAA announcing her promotion last week. “Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in the process as we embrace this new chapter together.”
Hauser will become just the sixth executive director in WIAA history. She is preceded by P.F. Neverman (1924-51), Clifford Fagan (1951-57), John Roberts (1957-85), Doug Chickering (1986-2009) and Anderson.
“We are excited to announce Stephanie Hauser as the next executive director,” board of control president Eric Russell said. “Stephanie brings great experience, plans and excitement to the position, and we are proud to have her represent the membership.”
Since joining the WIAA, Hauser has coordinated gymnastics, volleyball, softball, cross country and track & field. She leads the Conference Realignment Task Force Committee, created the WIAA Award of Excellence and Spirit of Sport Award, implemented a fifth division in softball, established innovative co-op team classifications in gymnastics, supervised the move of the boys volleyball state tournament to the Resch Center in Green Bay, and negotiated partnerships with sponsors and a number of convention and visitors bureaus.
Hauser has also been active in National Federation of State High School Association initiatives. She has served as the chairperson for the NFHS Gymnastics Rules Committee, a mentor for the NFHS Leadership Program, and has had a role on the NFHS Student Services Committee. She has also conducted a number of NFHS Summer Meeting presentations.
Hauser joined the WIAA executive staff from Stevens Point Area Senior High School, where she served eight years as the athletic administrator and assistant principal. She served as assistant principal and activities director in the New London School District from 2003-07 after a successful run as a coach.
Hauser served as the varsity volleyball coach at Cumberland High School in 1991, Pulaski High School from 1993-97, Bay Port High School from 1998-99 and at Winneconne High School from 2000-03. Other coaching experience came at the junior varsity level as softball coach at Cumberland in 1991 and at Green Bay Southwest High School from 1992-94, where she also coached the junior varsity basketball team. She taught chemistry and science-related courses while in the classroom.
The 1991 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior and her husband, Dave, have three adult children.
HEMPSTEAD WINS MVC SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Dubuque Hempstead won the Cliff Brees Sportsmanship Award for the 22nd time since the Mississippi Valley Conference began the recognition program in 1990. The Mustangs won the winter award for the Valley Division, while Iowa City Liberty earned the recognition in the Mississippi Division.
The awards reflect sportsmanship ballots cast by game officials in boys and girls basketball and wrestling. The MVC has separate sportsmanship awards for the fall and spring/summer seasons.
Hempstead has won the winter sportsmanship award 14 times, the fall recognition seven times and the spring/summer award one time.
KEEGAN COLLECTS 100TH VICTORY AT BECKMAN
Dyersville Beckman girls soccer coach Greg Keegan earned his 100th victory with the Trailblazers on Friday with a 1-0 victory at WaMaC Conference rival Solon. Keegan owns a 100-74 record in 12 seasons with the Blazers.
TRI-STATE CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL TEAM 11-0
The Tri-State Christian School volleyball team takes an 11-0 record with one match remaining before the Northern Illinois Christian Conference, which includes Illinois schools and one from Iowa.
Tri-State Christian played three non-conference matches and one tournament last in the fall before the rest of the schedule was moved to this spring. With a win over Pathway Christian on April 15, Tri-State clinched the regular-season title and locked up the No. 1 seed for the NICC tournament, which will take place Saturday at Northeast High School in Goose Lake, Iowa.
Tri-State will also field a soccer team for the first time in three years. The soccer team plays in its conference tournament this weekend.
OMAHA WINS NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL TITLE
Trey Carlson scored 2:25 into overtime on Monday morning to lift the Omaha Jr. Lancers to a 5-4 victory over Capistrano, Calif., in the USA Hockey National Championship game in Ralston, Neb. A day earlier, the Jr. Lancers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Dubuque Saints in the semifinals. Dubuque defeated Capistrano, 3-2, during pool play.