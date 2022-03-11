CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Below is a list of area results from the first day of the NCAA Division III wrestling championships at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Check back throughout the day as these results get updated.
Preliminary first round
133: Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) dec. Luis Hernandez (Ithaca) 10-3.
157: Zarik Anderson (Dubuque) dec. Nick Barnhart (Messiah) 10-3.
165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) pinned Alex Turley (Averett) 2:22.
First round
125: Samuel Braswell (Averett) maj. dec. Isaac Wiegel (UW-Platteville) 14-4.
133: Joe Pins (Wartburg) dec. Jayden Cardenas (SUNY-Cortland) 7-3.
133: Dalton Rohrbaugh (York) maj. dec. Zach Thompson (UWP) 12-3.
157: Stanley Bleich (Baldwin Wallace) dec. Zeke Smith (Loras) 6-4.
157: Nolan Hertel (UW-La Crosse) dec. Zarik Anderson (Dubuque) 4-0.
165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) pinned Dalton Leightner (Baldwin Wallace) 6:42.
165: Matt Lackman (Alvernia) dec. Gabe Fiser (Loras) 5-0.
174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) maj. dec. Marco Gaita (Wesleyan) 11-3.
184: Shane Liegel (Loras) maj. dec. Nick Rogge (Augsburg) 12-2.
197: Travis Arata (Roger Williams) dec. Tyler Hannah (UW-Platteville) 3-1, SV-1.
