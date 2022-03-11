CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Below is a list of area results from the first day of the NCAA Division III wrestling championships at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

Preliminary first round

133: Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) dec. Luis Hernandez (Ithaca) 10-3.

157: Zarik Anderson (Dubuque) dec. Nick Barnhart (Messiah) 10-3.

165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) pinned Alex Turley (Averett) 2:22.

First round

125: Samuel Braswell (Averett) maj. dec. Isaac Wiegel (UW-Platteville) 14-4.  

133: Joe Pins (Wartburg) dec. Jayden Cardenas (SUNY-Cortland) 7-3.

133: Dalton Rohrbaugh (York) maj. dec. Zach Thompson (UWP) 12-3.

157: Stanley Bleich (Baldwin Wallace) dec. Zeke Smith (Loras) 6-4.

157: Nolan Hertel (UW-La Crosse) dec. Zarik Anderson (Dubuque) 4-0.

165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) pinned Dalton Leightner (Baldwin Wallace) 6:42.

165: Matt Lackman (Alvernia) dec. Gabe Fiser (Loras) 5-0.

174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) maj. dec. Marco Gaita (Wesleyan) 11-3.

184: Shane Liegel (Loras) maj. dec. Nick Rogge (Augsburg) 12-2.

197: Travis Arata (Roger Williams) dec. Tyler Hannah (UW-Platteville) 3-1, SV-1.

