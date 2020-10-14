EPWORTH, Iowa — When you’re looking for a big hit at the net, Western Dubuque is not short on good options.
Two of the Bobcats’ strongest hitters, juniors Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris, each surpassed 500 career kills last week and both played a key role during WD’s run through Mississippi Valley Conference pool play on Tuesday night.
Four teams played three times apiece at Western Dubuque High School, culminating with the Iowa Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bobcats outlasting Class 5A No. 10-ranked Dubuque Senior, 25-12, 22-25, 15-12, now heading into regionals next week. The MVC tournament was held to just one night of pool play action due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bobcats (22-10) finished 2-1, while the Rams (17-9) went 1-2. WD beat Waterloo West, 25-21, 25-17, and lost to Class 5A No. 6 Iowa City Liberty, 25-23, 25-18. Senior beat West, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11, and was swept by Liberty, 25-14, 25-22.
“Senior battled, and we knew that they’ve definitely gotten better since the last time we’ve played them,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “It was a really good battle and they were fun to play against.”
Harris entered the night with 213 kills (2.8 per set). Bahl entered the night with 157 kills (3.6 per set), and along with Meg Besler have provided the Bobcats with a bevy of hitting options this season.
“It’s definitely a great accomplishment for me,” Bahl said. “I was out the first half of the season, so just coming back and knowing I’ve got those 500 kills boosts my confidence a lot. We’ve always been close together and we want the best for each other. We’re close friends and whenever we do well, we cheer for each other. We always have each other’s backs.”
Besler led the Bobcats with 11 kills against the Rams. Bahl added 10 kills and Maddy Maahs delivered 30 assists.
“We lost both of them for a little bit there, and it’s nice to have them both back,” Scherrman said of Bahl and Harris. “They are both players that you can trust to get the ball to and know what they’re going to do with it. They have that presence on the court. It’s good to have them both out there.”
Emma Link led the Rams with 19 digs. Last month, the senior topped 1,000 career digs for the program and now has more than 1,200 in her career.
“It means a lot, actually,” Link said. “I didn’t know anything about that until you see other players get recognized. Then I think of my work over three years on varsity and to hit 1,000 digs, that’s a big moment for me. This team is really connecting. We’re close as friends and very competitive. We have a great coach this season. She’s really pushing us to be our best.”
Link entered Tuesday with 358 digs on the season and averaging 5.3 digs per set, keeping many plays alive for Senior against WD.
“She has been so key on our serve-receive and our defense,” Senior coach Haley Zenner said. “She’s one of our key players on everything and has kept a lot of balls alive. The effort and energy she gives on each play is amazing and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Maci Steffen’s block capped an 8-0 scoring run by the Bobcats to open their match with Senior. When the Rams inched back, Harris and Bahl went back-to-back on kills before Bahl added another to extend the lead to 18-8. Harris notched another kill before teaming with Libby Lansing on a block to seal the 25-12 win in the first set.
“We talked about after the Liberty match of doing a better job of seeing the block,” Scherrman said. “Know where we’re putting the ball and finding those holes. Offensively, all of our girls did a much better job. We got Megs going a little more on the right side and she’s a killer for us back there.”
The teams had a tremendous back-and-forth in the second set. There were seven lead changes before the Rams took control. Olivia Baxter blasted down a kill before Payton Kizer added another for a 17-13 lead. The Bobcats rallied behind a Bahl kill and Maahs’ ace serve to tie the set at 20-20, but the Rams forced a side out. Lansing’s drop shot tied it again, then Brooke Healey delivered a kill and Katelyn Kitchen an ace for the Rams. Baxter’s drop shot and another blast from Healey sealed the 25-22 win.
“I thought we started off kind of slow and that’s been a struggle for us the last couple games,” Zenner said. “Teams go on runs; we get down on ourselves. But the girls really came back on those second and third sets and played really well. They competed. Those were quality games to end the night on.”
The third set was another seesaw battle that featured eight lead changes. When either team tried to push out a lead, the other responded. Bahl and Besler gave the Bobcats a little breathing room at 12-10, and Bahl delivered another key hit that made it 14-11. When Baxter delivered a kill for the Rams, Bahl was there to again drive the ball into the hardwood for a 15-12 triumph.
“It wasn’t ideal going three sets, but we just knew we had to come out in that third set and get done what we needed to get done here,” Bahl said.