Galena’s Gracie Furlong puts up a shot during their Wendy’s/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game against Bellevue last month. The Pirates, who reached the Illinois Class 1A state championship game, are off to a 23-1 start to the season.
Last year’s state tournament run has the Galena girls basketball team yearning for more.
“It’s the ultimate motivation,” said Galena coach Jamie Watson, whose team came within seconds of a state title last year. “You get a taste of it, and you want to go back. I think that’s been the overall message all year. They know what it takes to get there; they know what it takes to win and we know we’ve got to continue to do that every day.”
On Wednesday, the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Pirates continued their torrid run through the season with a 63-27 rout of rival East Dubuque at East Dubuque High School.
Gracie Furlong led Galena (23-1) with 21 points, while Taylor Burcham and Addie Hefel added 15 apiece.
Gracie Hilby scored 13 points for East Dubuque (4-13).
The lopsided result is nothing new for Galena as the Pirates entered Wednesday outscoring their opponents by more than 30 points per game.
But not all of No. 1 Galena’s victories have been no doubters.
The Pirates narrowly escaped an early-season overtime battle with Morrison, and squeaked by Rockford Christian in a one-point affair. Darlington pushed Galena to the brink in a cross-state holiday tournament contest.
“Teams are definitely out to get us every time we play,” Galena sophomore guard Furlong said. “We know that teams are out to get us and we know that we have to bring our all every single game. We go into every game knowing we have to play the best we can.
“Those close games are important, especially when we get into the postseason,” Furlong said. “Knowing that every game is going to be a challenge and just having those games under our belts and coming out with wins, there’s things to learn and things to work on from those games that will definitely benefit us down the stretch.”
On Monday, for the first — and only — time this season, the Pirates suffered a setback at Class 2A No. 6-ranked Byron.
“You never want to lose a game, obviously, but it’s a reality that you can lose at any time,” Watson said. “It’s good for us to get punched in the mouth and have to respond. We’ve been trying to learn from winning games and it’s equally important to learn from a team that kind of beat us up a little bit.”
Furlong added, “A loss isn’t always bad. We get to learn from our mistakes and what we did wrong and how we can learn from it. It’s a good tool to know what we have to get better at and what we need to work on.”
Furlong, along with Burcham and Hefel, are the Pirates’ court generals and all played crucial roles in last year’s run to the state final.
But Galena has seen significant contributions from varsity newcomers Paeton Hyde and Julia Townsend, both of whom rejoined the team after not playing their junior seasons. And senior Gwen Hesselbacher has provided a lift after transferring back to the Pirates’ program following a stint with River Ridge/Scales Mound.
“Its important for them to know their role —and they do — but it’s also important for them to be a threat on the offensive end and really understand what we want them to do defensively. They’ve all done a really nice job, and they just keep getting better.”
Furlong knows the pieces are in place for Galena to put together another run through Illinois’ daunting postseason schedule, but she also understands there’s work still to be done.
“We definitely want that state experience again and I know we can get to where we were last year, but it’s gonna take a lot of work,” she said. “We still have a long way to go, but we’ll get there.”
