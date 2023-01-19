12102022-wendyclassicgalenabellevue5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Galena’s Gracie Furlong puts up a shot during their Wendy’s/MidwestOne Girls Basketball Classic game against Bellevue last month. The Pirates, who reached the Illinois Class 1A state championship game, are off to a 23-1 start to the season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Last year’s state tournament run has the Galena girls basketball team yearning for more.

“It’s the ultimate motivation,” said Galena coach Jamie Watson, whose team came within seconds of a state title last year. “You get a taste of it, and you want to go back. I think that’s been the overall message all year. They know what it takes to get there; they know what it takes to win and we know we’ve got to continue to do that every day.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.