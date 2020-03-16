The 2020 Telegraph Herald All-Area wrestling team has a strong resume, with 18 state medalists — including nine wrestlers who competed in their respective state finals and five state champions.
Here is a quick look at the 18 wrestlers selected to the first team:
LOWER WEIGHTS (106-132)
Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) — The freshman 106-pounder went 51-6 and won the WIAA Division 2 state championship, becoming just the second Blackhawk to ever win a state wrestling championship.
Remington Bontreger (Lancaster) — The junior 113-pounder reached the WIAA Division 3 state finals for a second consecutive season, finishing runner-up and ending his season with a 46-3 record.
Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead) — The 120-pound junior became a two-time state qualifier for the Mustangs, placing fifth in the Iowa Class 3A state meet and finishing the year 31-9.
Aidan Noonan (Cascade) — Already the first state champion in history, Noonan won the Iowa Class 1A 126-pound championship this season, becoming the first Iowa wrestler to defeat a three-time state champion in the final. A junior, he ended the season 38-0 and has won 87 consecutive matches.
Alex Birchman (Fennimore) — The 132-pound senior won the WIAA Division 3 state title after finishing runner-up last year, ending the season with a 38-11 record.
Matt Rogge (Prairie du Chien) — The 132-pounder placed third at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, posting a 46-7 record as a junior.
MIDDLE WEIGHTS (138-170)
Aidan Nutter (Fennimore) — The senior 138-pounder was a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist. He placed fifth at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament this year, finishing with a 38-11 mark.
Mason Lull (Fennimore) — The 145-pound senior posted a 28-5 mark en route to a third-place finish at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.
Nolan Springer (Mineral Point) — The 160-pounder claimed Mineral Point’s 51st individual state championship, winning the WIAA Division 3 title while posting a 41-2 record as a junior.
Traeton Saint (Prairie du Chien) — The 160-pound senior went 49-8 overall and placed fifth at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) — The senior 170-pounder finished the season with a 38-7 record, earning his second trip to the state tournament and a fourth-place finish in Iowa Class 2A.
Jared Voss (West Delaware) — The 170-pound junior was the top-ranked wrestler to end the season and placed fifth at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament with a 34-7 record.
UPPER WEIGHTS (182-285)
Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman) — Wulfekuhle cashed in his only state tournament appearance with a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament, finishing his senior season with a 38-5 record.
Will Schaefer (Belmont/Platteville) — The 182-pound senior went 40-7 this year, finishing as state runner-up at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Tyler Hannah (Prairie du Chien) — The 195-pounder, a four-time state medalist who transferred from Viroqua for his senior season, won the WIAA Division 2 state championship and finished the season with a 53-0 mark.
Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) — The sophomore 195-pounder spent much of the season ranked No. 1 and finished third at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament with a 38-2 record.
Aaron Ragels (Fennimore) — The senior 220-pounder advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state championship match, finishing runner-up and capping the season with a 34-4 record.
Taven Rich (Maquoketa) — The senior heavyweight reached his second state tournament and improved his third-place finish from last year, posting a 41-2 mark as a senior and finishing runner-up in Iowa Class 2A.