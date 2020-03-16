News in your town

Titans agree to four-year extension with QB Ryan Tannehill

March Sadness: No brackets and no knowing what might've been

Column: Even Yogi might wonder when it will really be over

Braves killer Ozuna now trying to push Atlanta over hump

Directors of hitting, pitching becoming more common

Allyson Felix finds voice, new legacy through motherhood

No fans, no work: Arena workers caught in sports shutdown

Former teen basketball star finds new life after prison

Some Japanese fret more over economy and virus than Olympics

Virus-related sports cancellations leave little to bet on

Coronavirus putting a damper on prep tourneys across country

USHL commissioner: ‘There’s no playbook on this’

MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training

'Right now is strange' - NASCAR and IndyCar call off racing

Bettman: NHL players in isolation while season is on hold

Sports briefs: Vikings cut Rhodes, Joseph to clear cap space

NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects

Girls prep basketball: ‘We got punched in the face’

‘Worst thing I’ve ever had to deal with:’ NCAA halts spring seasons, announces eligibility tweaks

Local & area roundup: Former Hempstead coach accepts job at CR Prairie

Road to Masters leads nowhere as golf shuts down

NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16-team tournaments

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

USHL, Fighting Saints suspend hockey season

Local & area roundup: Potosi falls in sectional semifinal

Prep sports: MVC cancels indoor meet

Scrubbed: March Madness leads long list of canceled sports

Boys prep basketball: Cuba City beats Darlington in final game of season

Sports briefs: College World Series among spring events axed

Girls prep basketball: In empty Resch Center, Platteville makes history

Girls prep basketball: Platteville plays in 'eerily empty' state game

'Just tears everywhere:' Loras grapplers react to cancellation of NCAA wrestling championships

More than the Score: Tschiggfrie to run ‘grudge match’ in Florida

3 promising basketball seasons abruptly end for Clarke, Loras

BREAKING: WIAA cancels all remaining winter state tournaments

NCAA cancels national wrestling championships