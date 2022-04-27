GALENA, Ill. — The score may not indicate it, but the Galena baseball team had to work hard for this one.
With the game knotted, 5-5, the Pirates’ bats came to life in a big way with a 10-run bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the pesky visitors from West Carroll, 15-5, via the mercy rule in six innings on Tuesday at Wienen Park.
Parker Studtmann, Zach Heller, and Ryan Stoffregen had two hits apiece for Galena, and Ethan Hefel, John Wubben, and Jack Ries delivered the knockout blow with run-scoring triples in the breakout sixth.
“We struggled seeing that slow pitching at first, but once we got together, we rallied to put up that 10-run inning there at the end,” Hefel said. “It finally came together there at the end.”
Galena coach Jared Berlage had a feeling his offense would have issues with the soft-throwing West Carroll pitchers.
“The whole game we were trying to play catch-up as far as adjusting to speeds and stuff like that,” he said. “We’re used to seeing some faster pitching and adjusting to that was tough. We struggle with slower pitching, but we have to be able to make those adjustments.”
Stoffregen’s two-run single in the bottom of the third put Galena ahead, 2-0, and with Hefel practically untouchable on the mound, it looked to be all the offense the Pirates would need.
The Clarke University commit allowed just one hit and struck out eight — including six in a row — over 3 1/3 dominant innings. But with three more games this week, Berlage elected to remove his ace with one out in the fourth.
“I knew I was on a pitch limit, so I was just trying to be consistent and use as many pitches as I could,” Hefel said.
Studtmann’s RBI infield single gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead in the fourth, but West Carroll had an answer of its own.
The Thunder opened the fifth with three straight hits and got two more clutch knocks with two outs to tie the game at 4-4 apiece.
Galena briefly pulled in front with a run in the fifth, but again West Carroll clawed back to tie it in the sixth.
That’s when the captain spoke up.
“I just really tried to motivate them and keep them encouraged and told the guys that we need to stay back and just put the ball in play,” Hefel said.
Message received.
The Pirates sent 11 hitters to the plate with the first five all scoring runs in a sixth-inning onslaught that ended the game by the run rule.
Heller led off with a hit and Hefel blasted a triple over the center fielder’s head to score what proved to be the game-winning run. Stoffregen, Ries, Kolby Knautz each added hits, and Wubben walked it off with a three-run triple.
“We really strung it together there,” Berlage said. “They were hitting the ball hard, finding the gaps, plus it’s a huge momentum builder, too, getting some big hits like that.
“It just brought things back to life for us. Once you’re playing down, it’s hard to come back up. It was nice get back up there at the end of the game.”