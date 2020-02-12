The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s team earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ team of the week honor at the NCAA Division III level.
The No. 8-ranked Pioneers joined Penn State University (NCAA Division I), Ashland University (NCAA Division II), Thomas More University (NAIA) and Sullivan County Community College (two-year colleges) as the NABC honorees for games played Feb. 3-9.
Jeff Gard’s UW-Platteville squad moved into sole possession of first place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after a pair of wins last week. The Pioneers erased a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat 18th-ranked Wisconsin-La Crosse, 83-75, on Wednesday. Then on Saturday, Platteville had five players score in double figures in an 84-72 victory at Wisconsin-Stout.
The Pioneers entered this week at 18-3 overall and 8-2 in the WIAC.
Nilles claims weekly honor — North Dakota State’s Maddy Nilles, a senior from Sherrill, Iowa, who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, won the Summit League field athlete of the week award on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Nilles improved her school record in the weight throw by a foot after launching a toss of 72-04.50 (22.06m) to win the event at the Jack Johnson Classic. Her mark not only bested her old school record, but also moved her up to sixth in the NCAA in the event this season.
WIAC honors Digman — UW-La Crosse’s Skye Digman, a sophomore from Platteville, Wis., earned the WIAC field athlete of the week award. Digman had a pair of top-five finishes in helping lead UW-La Crosse to a second-place showing at the 17-team Minnesota State University-Mankato Ted Nelson Classic on Feb. 8. She finished fourth in the weight throw (60-7 1/4) and fifth in the shot put (43-12). Digman’s throw of 60-7 1/4 in the weight throw set a school record, breaking the mark of 58-4 1/2 set by Brianna Schyvinck earlier this season. Digman’s mark of 60-7 1/4 ranks first on the WIAC Honor Roll and fourth in NCAA Division III.
Loras’ Walsh feted — Loras’ Ian Walsh earned the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin men’s volleyball player of the week honor on Monday. Walsh, a senior middle blocker from Lombard, Ill., totaled 32 kills for the 3-0 Duhawks last week. He had seven kills, hit .438 and had six digs and four total blocks in a sweep of Concordia-Wisconsin on Thursday. Walsh then added 15 kills and hit .714 in a sweep at St. Norbert on Friday, followed by 10 kills and three digs in a five-set victory at Lakeland on Saturday.
Noland nabs another weekly honor — Loras’ Gabrielle Noland, a senior from Rockford, Ill., earned her 10th American Rivers Conference track performer of the week and also landed the league’s female athlete of the week award. Noland bested her national-leading mark in the 60-meter dash on Saturday at the North Central College Invitational, running 7.56. She won the 400-meter dash (57.62) and also helped the 4x400-meter relay team (Noland, Alexis Alt, Elayna Bahl, Stevie Lambe) win the event with the second-fastest time in Division III (3:55.67) and third fastest in Loras history. Noland owns the No. 1 time in the 60, 200 and 400-meter dashes among all Division III competitors.
Loras tops on track — Loras’ Patrick Mikel, a senior from Lombard, Ill., won the A-R-C men’s indoor track athlete of the week award after lowering his NCAA Division III-leading mark in the 400 to 48.53. The Duhawks’ Terrianna Black, a senior from Milwaukee, won the A-R-C field athlete of the week award after winning the long jump in addition to finishing second in the triple jump and 60-meter dash (7.70) at the North Central College Invite.
Clarke’s Peterson recognized — Clarke University’s Nick Peterson won the Heart of America Conference men’s field athlete of the week honor last week after he cleared 4.75 meters in the pole vault. He set a school record by 10 centimeters, matched the NAIA A standard and moved into a tie for seventh place in the nation.
Millman to Concordia-St. Paul — Brok Millman, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman at Dubuque Hempstead, signed a national letter of intent to play football at Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota. Since moving to NCAA Division II and the Northern Sun Conference in 1999, the Golden Bears have captured two NSIC championships and appeared in three Mineral Water Bowl games. Concordia-St. Paul is the only private, Division II institution in the state of Minnesota and the only Division II member in the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Casey, Konrardy sign with St. Ambrose — Dubuque Senior football players Tommy Casey and Carter Konrardy on Tuesday signed national letters of intent to play for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa.
Casey, a quarterback, threw for 1,957 yards and 13 touchdowns, and ran for four more scores. Konrardy, a linebacker, was second on the team with 30 solo tackles and 47.5 total tackles. He had a team-high seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Hawkeye athletes earn academic honors — Three former area athletes earned academic all-conference accolades while competing at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa. They include: Bellevue’s Alexia Renner (dance), Dubuque Hempstead’s Kassidy Gerken (bowling) and East Dubuque’s Samuel Mickelson (cross country).
UNI extends Jacobs — University of Northern Iowa director of athletics David Harris last week announced a four-year contract extension for head softball coach Ryan Jacobs. The new contract extends through May 2024. Jacobs and his staff have earned MVC Coaching Staff of the Year honors three times (2009, ‘12, ‘17). Jacobs is married to former Wahlert standout athlete Kelley Westhoff, and his coaching staff includes former Wahlert standout baseball player J.J. Reimer.