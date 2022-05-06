Maddie Heiderscheit won a 6-4, 6-0 decision at No. 1 singles and then teamed with Meredith Hoerner for a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles as Western Dubuque defeated Dubuque Senior, 7-2, on Thursday in Epworth, Iowa.
Maci Clemen, Ellie McDermott, Robyn Dieters and Claire Mebrane also won singles matches for the Bobcats. Dieters and Baylee Neyen won at No. 3 doubles for WD.
The Rams’ Hannah Mozena won her match at No. 4 singles, and the doubles tandem of Lauren Downs and Lacey King triumphed at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Eagles 3rd — At Asbury, Iowa: Ava Kalb shot 44 and Katelyn Vaassen added 45 as the Golden Eagles (193) finished third in a Mississippi Valley Conference quadrangular at The Meadows. Linn-Mar beat Cedar Falls, 185-188, for the title. Iowa City Liberty was fourth at 241.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cougars 5th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Gavin Manternach fired a 78 to front Cascade (366) to a fifth-place finish at the River Valley Conference meet on Tuesday at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. Isaac Martin (88), Nathan Schockemoehl (98) and Justin Roling (102) also counted scores for the Cougars.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 10, West Carroll 2 — At Savanna, Ill.: Jackson Weidemann drove in three runs as the Warriors routed the Thunder.
Warren/Stockton 2, Fulton 1 — At Warren, Ill.: Austin Chumbler homered to lead the WarHawks over Fulton.
Cuba City 6, Boscobel 4 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Jackson Soja went 4-for-4 with a double and earned win as the Cubans held off the Bulldogs.
Prairie du Chien 8, Fennimore 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Aden McCluskey doubled and drove in three runs as the Blackhawks rolled past the Golden Eagles.
East Dubuque 13, Forreston 6 — At Forreston, Ill.: Sam Huntington doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored two more as the Warriors beat Forreston on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 8, West Carroll 7 (9 innings) — At Savanna, Ill.: Callie Kaiser and Anna Berryman each doubled twice and the Warriors outlasted the Thunder to clinch the outright NUIC West Division championship.
Fulton 6, Stockton/Warren 2 — At Stockton, Ill.: Addy Bohnsack and Liv Thruman had two hits apiece as the WarHawks lost to Fulton.
Barneveld 6, Potosi/Cassville 0 — At Potosi/Wis.: Emily Bierman had the co-op’s only two hits, both singles, in a loss to Barneveld.
Platteville 9, Lancaster 4 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ava Graney struck out six to earn the pitching victory as the Hillmen beat the Flying Arrows.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Galena/East Dubuque 7, Pecatonica 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maiar Kropp and Keaira Funston scored hat tricks as the Pirates rolled.