The Dubuque Fighting Saints will bump up the start time to tonight’s game against Cedar Rapids in observance of New Year’s Eve.
Here is a capsule look at the game:
CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (11-10-2-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (12-10-1-1)
When: 5:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won two of the three meetings to date in the eight-game season series. The visiting team is 3-0. In the last meeting, Dubuque blanked Cedar Rapids, 5-0, on Dec. 9.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints split their first two games back after the holiday break, earning a 5-2 win Wednesday in Waterloo and suffering a 5-1 loss to Youngstown on Thursday. Ryan St. Louis continues to lead the team in scoring with 9 goals and 27 points in 20 games, while Max Montes tops the team with 10 goals. Max Burkholder, Mikey Burchill, Oliver Moberg, Jake Sondreal, Nils Juntorp and Owen Michaels have also reached double-digits in points.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: Entering Friday night’s home game against Youngstown, the Rough Riders were powered by the top line of Zaccharya Wisdom, Ryan Walsh and Dylan Hryckowian, who have accounted for 42.5% of their goals this season. Wisdom leads the way with 16 goals and 29 points, while Walsh has contributed 10 goals and 27 points and Hryckowian with 11 goals and 26 points. Eric Pohlkamp leads USHL defensemen in scoring with eight goals and 22 points. The RoughRiders will be without Martins Lavins, who is representing Latvia at the World Junior Championships.
Cowbell Cup standings: Dubuque leads the Cowbell Cup standings with a 5-1-0 record for 10 points, followed by Cedar Rapids (4-2-1, 9 points), Waterloo (3-5-0, 6 points) and Des Moines (2-3-2, 6 points.)
