The road to the Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament will go through Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert in a pair of Northeast Iowa substate brackets.
The No. 6-ranked Bobcats and the No. 4 ranked Golden Eagles both earned No. 1 seeds in their eight-team groupings and will play at home as long as they stay in the field. The eight-team state tournament runs July 18-22 at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City.
Here is a capsule look at Class 3A substate brackets involving local teams:
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 3
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 8 Crestwood (1-24) at Western Dubuque (26-11), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Benton (17-19) at No. 4 Decorah (22-10), 7 p.m.; No. 7 South Tama (6-26) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (24-10), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Charles City (10-16) at No. 3 Clear Creek-Amana (21-10), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — At Western Dubuque and Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s championship — At Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque hitting leaders — Garrett Kadolph (.421, 48-for-114, 15 doubles, 7 home runs, 45 RBIs), Jake Goodman (.398, 45-for-113, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBIs), Isaac Then (.383, 44-for-115, 14 doubles, 1 home run, 32 RBIs), Caleb Klein (.374, 40-for-107, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 31 RBIs), Nick Bryant (.348, 23-for-66, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBIs), Brett Harris (.319, 37-for-116, 8 doubles, 23 RBIs), Bryn Vantiger (.293, 29-for-99, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs), Tucker Nauman (.287, 29-for-101, 5 doubles, 26 RBIs), Jack Clemens (.286, 28-for-98, 15 RBIs), Colton McIlrath (.257, 9-for-35, 4 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Ryan Klostermann (4-4, 4.07 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 43 innings), Then (6-0, 1.80 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 42 2/3 innings), Nauman (6-2, 4.44 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 41 innings), Nathan Roling (2-2, 3.50 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 34 innings), Goodman (2-2, 2.59 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 27 innings), Connor Maiers (2-1, 5.60 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 20 innings), Zach Gehl (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 19 innings).
Outlook — Western Dubuque enters the tournament with a .340 team batting average and 3.55 team ERA while outscoring its opponents, 274-157. The Bobcats played a predominantly Class 4A schedule as a member of the Mississippi Valley Conference and did not face any of the other seven teams in the field. Western Dubuque went 4-6 in its final 10 games. The Bobcats have been to state five times, including back-to-back trips in 2018-19 … Clear Creek-Amana received votes in the final coaches poll.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
Tonight’s quarterfinals — No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (2-29) vs. No. 1 Dubuque Wahlert (24-12) at Petrakis Park, 7 p.m.; No. 5 De Witt Central (14-23) at No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (17-15), 5 p.m.; No. 7 Maquoketa (12-19) at No. 2 Solon (21-17), 7 p.m.; No. 6 Mount Vernon (13-18) at No. 3 West Delaware (29-10), 7 p.m.
Monday’s semifinals — At Petrakis Park and Solon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s championship — At Petrakis Park, 7 p.m.
Wahlert hitting leaders — Carson Cummer (.436, 34-for-78, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 16 RBIs), Ben Freed (.378, 37-for-98, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 27 RBIs), Patrick Fitzgerald (.371, 33-for-89, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 27 RBIs), Ryan Brosius (.369, 45-for-122, 7 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs), Tommy Forbes (.323, 21-for-65, 2 doubles, 16 RBIs), Bryce Rudiger (.310, 26-for-84, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs), Jack Walsh (.276, 32-for-116, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 25 RBIs), Aaron Savary (.270, 31-for-115, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs), Christian Prull (.250, 24-for-96, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Savary (6-1, 1.32 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 42 1/3 innings), Rudiger (8-0, 1.32 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 37 innings), Zach Callahan (2-4, 4.79 ERA, 27 innings, 30 2/3 innings), Brosius (3-3, 3.71 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 28 1/3 innings), Seamus Crahan (2-1, 4.10 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Freed (0-0, 2.67 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings), Walsh (2-2, 3 saves, 2.67 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings), Prull (1-1, 3 saves, 0.43 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 16 1/3 innings).
West Delaware hitting leaders — Kyle Cole (.354, 40-for-113, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 24 RBIs), Lukas Meyer (.352, 38-for-108, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 27 RBIs), Will Ward (.352, 38-for-108, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 22 RBIs), Peyton Aldrich (.338, 26-for-77, 1 double, 7 RBIs), Luke Kehrli (.330, 30-for-91, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 37 RBIs), Conner Funk (.299, 35-for-117, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 23 RBIs), Isaac Fettkether (.253, 23-for-91, 3 doubles, 21 RBIs).
West Delaware pitching leaders — Funk (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 45 innings), Robert Reeder (5-2, 2.02 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Kehrli (4-2, 3.18 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 39 2/3 innings), Aldrich (5-0, 1.63 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), Meyer (4-1, 2 saves, 3.64 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Sam Niles (2-2, 4.61 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Brent Yonkovic (2-0, 0.50 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 14 innings), Cole (0-0, 5 saves, 2.03 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 10 1/3 innings).
Maquoketa hitting leaders — Kasey Coakley (.322, 29-for-90, 5 doubles, 10 RBIs), Hunter Manning (.317, 20-for-63, 1 double, 1 triple, 5 RBIs), Mitchell Roeder (.310, 27-for-87, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 12 RBIs), Carter Meyer (.260, 13-for-50, 5 RBIs).
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Coakley (1-2, 1.49 ERA, 38 strikeouts, 37 2/3 innings), Roeder (4-2, 2.76 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 33 innings), Owen Powers (0-6, 9.36 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings), Dylan Mangler (0-5, 5.82 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 27 2/3 innings).
Outlook — Wahlert, the state runner-up last season, enters the tournament with a .316 team batting average and 2.91 team ERA while outscoring opponents, 264-169. The Golden Eagles have been to the summer state tournament eight times, including three in a row from 2015-17. They play a predominantly Class 4A schedule as a member of the MVC, but beat West Delaware and Center Point-Urbana in non-conference games this season … West Delaware, which moved into the Class 3A top 10 at No. 7 in the final poll, hits .290 as a team and owns a 2.95 team ERA. The Hawks have outscored opponents, 276-137. West Delaware has won eight straight games and went 9-4 against the substate field. The Hawks swept Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, De Witt and Vinton-Shellsburg, split with CP-U, were swept by Solon and lost once to Wahlert. West Delaware has been to state seven times, the last in 2008 … Maquoketa hits .211 as a team and has a 4.70 team ERA. The Cardinals have been outscored, 159-90. Maquoketa won six straight before falling to Davenport North in the regular-season finale. They have gone 7-5 against the field. Maquoketa’s only state tournament berth came in 1983, when it won a state title.
