EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Brandon Tashner remembers feeling slightly intimidated when playing East Dubuque during his high school baseball career at Cuba City, Wis., in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
And he plans to do whatever he can to see that kind of luster return to all levels of the game in the community.
“When East Dubuque was on your schedule, nobody wanted to deal with them because they were always so good,” said Tashner, a 2001 graduate of Cuba City and the third-year head coach of the East Dubuque High School team. “It’s such a great baseball town with a great tradition in the game. When I started coaching at the high school three years ago, I wanted to help get that excitement back around baseball in East Dubuque.
“It starts with the youth program and works its way up to high school, but it’d be great to build it up beyond high school. And that’s what we’re hoping to do now.”
Part of the resurrection project involves the return of a semi-pro team in East Dubuque, beginning this summer under Tashner’s direction. The Prairie League recently voted the Braves in as the 12th member of a circuit that includes teams in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa.
For years, the East Dubuque Merchants were one of the area’s stronger teams. But interest began to wane, and the community last fielded a semi-pro team in the 2016 season.
Nicholas Kluesner, a 2018 East Dubuque grad who played for the Balltown semi-pro team for a couple of months last summer, put a bug in Tashner’s ear to return semi-pro ball to the community. He will serve as a player/manager for the Braves, along with 2019 grad and current University of Dubuque freshman Ben Kettering.
“I really liked the atmosphere around semi-pro baseball, because it’s pretty serious baseball but at the same time guys can joke around and have a pretty good time playing,” said Kluesner, who got an opportunity to play for Balltown through former Merchants manager Pat Monahan. “It didn’t work out for me at Balltown, because I didn’t really know anybody on the team.
“That was a big reason why I wanted to get something going in East Dubuque. It’d be a great opportunity to play a really good level of baseball with a lot of my friends, and I knew a lot of them would be interested, too. Hopefully, we can rebuild it like it used to be, and we can get a lot of people in East Dubuque to come out and watch baseball again.”
Kluesner didn’t have a problem finding players for an inaugural roster. In fact it took just a few phone calls to assemble a roster of a dozen regulars and a handful of part-time players.
While the team will consist primarily of players from East Dubuque, the Braves also received interest from former high school standouts from Galena, Hanover and Elizabeth in Illinois and Hazel Green in Wisconsin. The Braves attracted a mix of former high school players and current collegiate players, including Kettering, Ethan Orcutt (Wisconsin Lutheran College), Micah Knauer (Highland Community College) and Jared Underwood (Highland Community College).
“I think it’s great that East Dubuque is coming back,” Prairie League president Frank Dardis said. “The more baseball we have in the area, the happier I am, and everybody in the league feels that way, too.
“They had a great history in the league, so getting them back was a natural. We’ve had a few kids from across the river playing in the league the last few years. But getting even more kids involved is all good for baseball in the area.”
Tashner appreciates the way Dardis and Farley manager Paul Scherrman, who also serves as the president of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League, provided a blueprint for organizing a semi-pro team.
“Those guys are so great to work with,” Tashner said. “Any question I had, they went above and beyond to answer it and help. And all the league managers were supportive of us coming back. That was the easy part.
“The hardest part has been the fund raising, especially now that everybody is on lockdown. You can’t really go out and ask for support or hold a golf outing to raise money. But East Dubuque is a very supportive community, and I’m sure there will be people who want to help us out. It’s just a matter of when can we do that?”
The Braves will play at the East Dubuque High School diamond. Because the field does not have lights, home games will take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
And there are a few other logistical concerns, like Illinois’ shelter-in-place restrictions. That might force the Braves to play an all-road schedule this summer.
“It wouldn’t be ideal, but at least we’d be playing baseball,” Tashner said. “And that’s something we’re all looking forward to.”