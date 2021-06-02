FARLEY, Iowa — The top of the seventh inning couldn’t have gotten off to a rockier start for Tucker Nauman.
Dubuque Senior loaded the bases against the Western Dubuque right-hander and had the 4-5-6 batters due up with no outs. But Nauman buckled down and induced three straight pop ups to preserve a 5-4 victory Tuesday in the first half of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
In the nightcap, Nauman’s older brother, Sawyer, went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs in a 9-2 victory.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning, but once I got that first out, I felt a lot more confident that I could get out of it,” said Tucker Nauman, who struck out eight and was three pitches shy of the 110-pitch limit. “I had confidence in myself and confidence in my catcher Bryn (Vantiger).
“It felt good to get this win. It’s a county rival and they have a great lineup. It’s a good win for us.”
Western Dubuque opened the scoring in the bottom of the first after Nick Bryant and Sawyer Nauman reached on hit batsmen. Bryant came across on Isaac Then’s single to right field, and Sawyer Nauman scored when the ball took a bad hop past the right fielder.
The Rams staged a two-out rally in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Cole Smith, Gavin Guns, Ray Schlosser and Ben Gourley strung together two-out hits — with Schlosser driving in the first run and Gourley the next two. After Alex Reavell reached on an error, Kobe Meyer capped the rally with another RBI single.
Western Dubuque got one of those runs back in the fourth after Tyler Weidenbacher and Jayden Siegert reached on one-out singles. Weidenbacher scored on a Jake Goodman ground out.
Two innings later, the Bobcats tied it, 4-4, on Goodman’s sacrifice fly to left field after Weidenbacher’s double one-hopped the left field fence. The next batter, leadoff man Garrett Baumhover, sliced a double inside the right-field line to plate Siegert, who had singled up the middle.
“We came out a little flat to start it, but we showed a lot of toughness, especially being able to come back in that last inning,” Baumhover said. “Our defense was a little shaky, but Tucker did a great job and really helped himself.”
In the nightcap, the Bobcats jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Sawyer Nauman and Tucker Nauman sandwiched RBI doubles around a run that scored when Vantiger reached on an error.
Western Dubuque made it 5-0 in the second on back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Bryant and Sawyer Nauman.
Senior got on the board in the fourth. Gourley singled and came across on A.J. Bradley’s base hit just inside the first base bag. Two innings later, Gourley belted a solo home run to left field to pull the Rams within 5-2.
But the Bobcats put the game out of reach in the sixth on Sawyer Nauman’s towering two-out grand slam over the scoreboard in left field.
“I was seeing the ball really well tonight, which is nice for this early in the year,” Sawyer Nauman said. “It’s good to have a night like this, not only for me but for the whole team. Winning games against county rivals can really give you momentum for the season. We have another one (tonight) against Beckman and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Western Dubuque is 3-1, 2-0 MVC.
“We’re a lot better than people think,” coach Casey Bryant said. “Our motto is ‘Make ‘em believe.’ We lost some big names so people don’t expect us to be good. But we actually might hit the ball better from top to bottom than that team, and we have guys who really compete on the mound.”
Senior fell to 3-4, 1-3.