Josh Kieffer saw the ball on the turf and never gave it a second thought.
Despite prior troubles securing loose fumbles, Kieffer wasn’t about to dive on this one.
“Not at all. I saw the open lane,” said the Loras College linebacker, who scooped up the fumble early in the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown to help spark the Duhawks to a 49-31 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.
There wasn’t anything special that happened on that play, a run to the right side of the Prairie Wolves’ line. It was just a matter of all 11 Duhawks doing their job at the same time.
“I was just working to get outside to do my job to force it back inside,” explained Kieffer, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior from East Dubuque, Ill. “Mason Morris made a great play (to force the fumble and) I just saw the ball. Usually I have some trouble picking it up, but I didn’t this time.
“Everybody has to do their 1/11th. That’s what we preach. I get opportunities to make plays, and so does everybody else.”
Kieffer, who was voted a team captain, has been making a lot of them for Loras this fall.
He finished with four tackles and a sack on Saturday and is the team’s second-leading tackler with 28 total stops this season. He also has 3.5 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
“Emotional leader. Physical leader. Makes big plays. He’s doing it all for us right now, and he’s done it for the last three years for us,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “Just a quality person, quality player and intense guy.”
Kieffer sacked NWU quarterback Carter Terry on third down to force a second-quarter punt on Saturday.
His fumble return covered 23 yards and gave the Duhawks a 35-17 lead just 52 seconds into the second half.
“It was definitely a great way to start the second half,” Kieffer said. “We just like celebrating with the guys. That’s the thing about this team, we love seeing everybody’s success. We really fight to do our job so that everybody has success. And when somebody has success, we take it and celebrate it. We love everybody in this locker room.”
