09302022-kieffer

Loras College linebacker Josh Kieffer (45) celebrates after making a play during the Duhawks’ victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.

 Owen Funke

Josh Kieffer saw the ball on the turf and never gave it a second thought.

Despite prior troubles securing loose fumbles, Kieffer wasn’t about to dive on this one.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.