After months of wondering and waiting, the high school football season is finally here.
It’s going to be unlike any other in recent history.
But at least they get to play. For now.
“It’s different, but we’re really excited that we at least get to play,” said Dubuque Hemptead quarterback Aidan Dunne. “Every day we’re going out, working hard and just excited that we hopefully get to have a whole year this year.”
Iowa was the only state in the nation to conduct high school sports seasons amid the global coronavirus pandemic. After the entire nation canceled its remaining slate of high school and college spring sports, Iowa — the only state to conduct its baseball and softball seasons in the summer under normal circumstances — went ahead with its summer seasons.
It was largely a success, but quite a few teams were required to quarantine for two weeks in the middle of the season; for some, their quarantine period came late enough that it forced teams to forfeit their postseason openers.
Football, with its nature as a contact sport with large numbers of players, seemed to be in jeopardy but eventually was allowed to proceed.
Already two area schools — Dyersville Beckman and Maquoketa — have had to cancel their season openers because of positive test results. And with a season kicking off amid a pandemic, nothing is guaranteed.
“Everybody’s excited to play,” Dubuque Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “No one knows what the future is so we’re playing every game like it’s our last game, because you never know.
“The kids are excited to get going. They’re all eager to compete. Most of them are multi-sport kids and they love to compete in different sports. To be sitting on the sideline for six months is tough on them.”
For the players themselves, that means taking ownership of their own seasons.
Once the virus slips inside the locker room, it could be game over on a season — depending on how deep they are into the seven-week regular season. A positive test result after a Week 6 contest could eliminate any postseason aspirations.
“Especially with school starting now and we’re going to be around a lot more kids, there’s been a big emphasis among the guys to keep your circle small and even just the little stuff, washing your hands, hand sanitizer, good hygiene — just anything to try and decrease the chances that you could contract the virus,” said Wahlert quarterback Charlie Fair.
Wahlert was among the state’s first baseball teams to enter a coronavirus quarantine. The Golden Eagles will be wearing masks not just when they practice, but on the field during games, as well. Wahlert also hasn’t been using its locker room, and like most other programs, has altered the way it is studying film this season.
Western Dubuque’s baseball team was also forced to quarantine this summer after a potential exposure, an example the football coaches have been using to hammer home the point about taking responsibility for the seasons — especially for the seniors.
“As a junior on the baseball team you’re thinking, ‘Yeah, it does suck to get shut down, but I have another year,” said Bobcats linebacker Sawyer Nauman. “Now I’m a senior on the football team and it’s like, thinking more selfishly, I don’t want this to be over. Let’s do everything we can to keep this going.”