While none of the four city schools claimed the team rankings in the Hempstead Women’s Invitational, they bookended it with some thrilling highlights Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
Wahlert claimed two of the first three races of the meet, with Hempstead taking the second and Western Dubuque ended the night in style with an electrifying final relay.
Wahlert’s team of Ariana Yaklich, Abbie Wallace, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen opened the event by winning gold in the 800-sprint medley with a time of 1:51.19.
“It feels great,” Wallace said. “This year our motto is ‘be grateful,’ so we are just trying to carry that throughout.”
Added Steffen: “It just feels good to have a good start to the day. It’s not about winning, its more about a team effort and how we work together.”
The Golden Eagles also made a statement for next week’s Drake Relays in the 4x800 relay. Jamie Schmid, Alix Oliver, Ellie Meyer and Alana Duggan won that event in 9:49.34.
“We were really determined today to make it to Drake and since we placed ahead of some of our biggest competitors that will be there, it really means a lot,” said Oliver.
“We knew all day that this was the race that really mattered if we wanted to go to Drake,” added Duggan. “Now is as good a time as ever to make that happen.”
Yaklich (27.27) narrowly edged teammate Wallace in the 200-meter dash and the team of Grace Kluesner, Mia Kunnert, Nikki Trannel and Josie Belken (4:37.80) took gold in the distance medley relay.
Hempstead’s night was marked by a little friendly rivalry among running mates. Julia Gehl took top honors in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:31.70, just ahead of teammate Keelee Leitzen at 10:32.07. Both times were faster than the previous school record.
“We run really well together and we both push each other so that’s really nice,” Gehl said. “It was a fun race and I’m glad that we had such a close finish.”
Leitzen got her revenge later in the 400 when she finished in 1:05.33 and Gehl placed second in 1:05.64.
Both agreed that running against each other is a motivating factor.
“I really like racing her because she definitely pushes me and it’s just fun knowing my teammate is right there going with me,” Leitzen said.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann was involved in two of the tightest races of the event — both victories by one hundredth of a second.
She claimed gold in the 100-meter dash in 13.03, a flash before Yaklich’s time of 13.04
“My start was really good and then the wind just hit us all, but otherwise I felt pretty good,” Biermann said.
In the 4x400, WD’s team of Biermann, Meredith Bahl, Elly Burds and Lauren Klein won in a photo finish. Their time of 4:09.63 was a blink-of-an-eye better than Linn-Mar’s 4:09.64.
The Bobcats’ Natalie Ulrichs, Natalie Leisen, Ava Goins and Brynn Walters won gold in the 4x200 in 1:58.39.
Dubuque Senior’s lone gold medal of the night was by Lucie Lamb in the high jump. Her distance of 5 feet was easily ahead of runner-up Haley Harthstone (4-10) of Linn-Mar.
“My calf has been a little sore lately so I was a little worried about that,” Lamb said. “I haven’t been able to hit 5 (meters) all year, so I’m pretty excited about that. I’m pretty proud of it.”
Linn-Mar won the team title with 123 points, Hempstead finished third with 106, just ahead of Wahlert’s 105. Western Dubuque was fifth with 90 points and Senior (83) was sixth.