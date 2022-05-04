Malia Weber has been dominant in the circle this week.
The junior ace for Potosi/Cassville tossed two complete games and surrendered just one earned run to lead her team to victories in both.
On Tuesday, Weber struck out seven and allowed just one earned run during an 8-4 home win over Southwestern in Potosi, Wis. Emily Bierman went 3-for-4 to support her on offense.
Weber struck out five over seven shutout innings in a 4-0 blanking at Benton/Shullsburg on Monday in Shullsburg, Wis.
Benton/Shullsburg 6, River Ridge (Wis.) 3 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Camden Russell and Jessie Ray had two hits each to lead Benton/Shullsburg to a road win. Brynlee Kazada earned the win in the circle.
Iowa-Grant 5, Seneca 4 — At Livingston, Wis.: Lexi Vavricka drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Panthers to victory.
Southwestern 7, Darlington 4 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ally Stanton and Gracie Redfearn had two hits each to lead the Wildcats to a home victory. Greta Volkening, Sophie Wiegel, Mila Gille and Jaylyn Schwartz had two hits for the Redbirds.
PREP BASEBALL
Potosi/Cassville 11, Shullsburg/Benton 1 — At Benton, Wis.: Preston Steiner went 3-for-4, Ethan Kerkhoff, Ashton Spitzack, and Eli Adams each added two hits apiece, and Potosi/Cassville breezed past Shullsburg/Benton.
GIRLS TENNIS
Linn-Mar 8, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Marion, Iowa: Lacey King won at No. 3 singles to give the Rams their lone point on Monday night.
BOYS SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Timmerman Field: Ethan Kelley scored late in the second half and Aiden Rhoad made nine saves in net, but the Mustangs fell at home.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cougars 5th — At Muscatine, Iowa: Tyler Nemmers fired a 78 to front Cascade (366) to a fifth-place finish at the River Valley Conference meet at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. Isaac Martin (88), Nathan Schokelmoehl (98), and Justin Roling (102) also counted scores for the Cougars.
Tyler Nemmers’ 85 was the top score posted for Bellevue, which finished 12th with 355. Jensen Wedeking (93), Dawson Weber (99), and Garret Roth (100) rounded out the scoring for the Comets.
MEN’S TENNIS
Central 5, Loras 0 — At Pella, Iowa: The Duhawks’ season came to an end as they were blanked by the Dutch in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinals.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-Stevens Point 11, UW-Platteville 4 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers outhit the Pointers, but UW-Stevens Point scored six runs in the fourth to surge ahead. Jason Adams went 3-for-5 for UW-P.