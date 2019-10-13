The Dubuque Fighting Saints hope to maintain their perfect start to the United States Hockey League season this afternoon, when they visit Kearney, Neb., for their only game of the weekend.
Here is a capsule look at today’s game:
FIGHTING SAINTS (3-0) AT TRI-CITY STORM (1-1-1-1)
When: 4:05 p.m. at the Viaero Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: Tri-City swept the two-game series en route to the Anderson Cup as USHL regular-season champion. After returning to the USHL in 2010-11, Dubuque swept the season series four straight seasons. The teams then split the next four two-game series. Overall, Dubuque has a 12-6 regular-season record against the Storm.
On the watch list: Four members of the Saints organization earned spots on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary list of players to watch ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft. Wyatt Kaiser made the list with a ‘B’ rating, which translates to the potential of being selected in the second or third rounds. Ryan Beck, Stephen Halliday and affiliates list player Alex Jefferies all made the list as ‘C’ rated prospects, meaning the potential to being drafted in the fourth through sixth rounds.
Among those listed are 86 players who have appeared in at least one USHL regular season game, which is the most in most among all junior leagues. Nineteen USHL alumni were also included in the list. In total, 68 players are currently committed to — or are playing — college hockey, including 14 A-rated or B-rated skaters.
Outlook: While Dubuque plays just once this weekend, Tri-City will be playing its third game in four days this afternoon. The Storm defeated defending Clark Cup champion Sioux Falls, 4-1, on Thursday night and played at Waterloo on Saturday night before returning home early this morning. So, the Saints will actually spend more time in Tri-City before the game than the Storm. This will be the second of three one-game weekends for Dubuque in the month of October. The teams will conclude their regular-season series Nov. 15 at Mystique Community Ice Center.