As the Dubuque Fighting Saints were securing their 11th consecutive Clark Cup Playoff berth, the drive for a deep United States Hockey League postseason run became more of a group effort.
That included a defense corps that took its offensive game to an even higher level.
Dubuque (40-16-3-3) finished the regular season as the hottest team in the league with an 8-0-1 record, well ahead of Sioux City’s next-best finish of 4-0-0. And, down the stretch, all seven of the Saints’ blueliners contributed points at crucial moments for a squad that finished with 254 goals, the third-most in the 16-team USHL.
The No. 2-seeded Saints will play Muskegon in the best-of-3 second round of the playoffs. Game 1 is Friday in Muskegon, with the final two games Sunday and Monday in Dubuque.
“Everyone on the team was really pushing for that No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, so everyone decided to take a little extra responsibility — and that goes for everyone on the ice,” said defenseman Lucas Olvestad, who finished with one goal and 22 points in 60 games. “As a team, we put more focus on defense, and, therefore, we’ve been rewarded with more offense.
“If you play a simple game and make simple plays, all of that benefits the whole team. It makes it a little easier to go on offense after that, and you do a better job of putting each other in better positions to score.”
Head coach Greg Brown and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale have been implementing a free-flowing, five-man approach to both offense and defense throughout the season. But the Saints really seemed to hit their stride in that system during the late-season streak.
Often in key situations, Dubuque’s defensemen jumped deep into the offensive zone while forwards covered for them on the back end.
“The way teams concentrate on defense now and really defend hard down low with five guys, if your defensemen just sit back at the blueline in the old, traditional way, it’s just too hard to generate offense,” said Brown, a former NHL defenseman and assistant coach. “They have to activate and they have to be diving down, at the very least as a decoy to distract the other team’s forwards. But they’re also diving down to get open for their own opportunities.
“It’s the same with offense off the rush. Rush coverages are just too good and guys backcheck too hard that, if you don’t activate the fourth or even fifth guys on a rush, you’re just not going to generate as many chances.”
But, it takes a little getting used to that style of play. And it takes time to develop a feel for being part of a five-man unit on the ice instead of separate groupings of three forwards and two defensemen.
“The most important thing is we know someone’s going to stay back for us if we go down low,” said Austin Oravetz, who tallied two goals and 21 points as one of only two defensemen to play all 62 regular-season games. “We also know that, if we jump down low into a play, most likely we’re going to keep the puck in their zone longer and stay on offense.
“There’s a trust factor that comes into play. When you jump into the play, you trust that a forward is going to cover for you. Obviously, that’s a good thing.”
Dubuque’s defensemen contributed 27 goals and 157 points during the regular season.
Samuel Sjolund, a Dallas Stars prospect, led the defense corps with nine goals and 35 points in 56 games, followed by Max Burkholder with nine goals and 23 points in 61 games, and Axel Kumlin with five goals and 22 points in 60 games. Zane Demsey and Michael Feenstra, both of whom are better known as defensive-minded defensemen, contributed 20 and 14 points, respectively.
“To go far in the playoffs, you need that depth scoring, and we’ve had a lot of that lately,” Sjolund said. “For sure our top guys have been scoring a lot, but it helps a lot when everyone in the lineup can produce offensively.
“It’s so much harder for a team to have to defend five guys in the offense instead of just three. It’s something we’ve worked really hard at all season long, and I’m happy the training is paying off now. It comes a lot more naturally to us now.”
The five-man approach to the game will also help the players as they prepare for the next level. College hockey and the professional game have both evolved into more of a free-flowing style.
“Every year, it seems like the game is becoming more and more position-less after the puck drops,” Brown said. “The defensemen have to be able to activate into the offense, and the forwards have to be able to recognize when to cover for them. If you get too traditional —three forwards and two defensemen who don’t interchange — it’s just too easy to defend. With all the video out there and how much teams practice playing defense, you have to throw a few wrinkles at them.”