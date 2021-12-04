It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t always pretty, but it was a win.
Baskets were hard to come for both teams throughout, but in the end Dubuque Senior used an effective defensive scheme to narrowly edge Cedar Rapids Prairie, 31-30, Friday night at Nora Gymnasium.
“This team can win in a variety of different ways,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “We are OK playing in the 60s and 70s, and we showed tonight we can win a game in the 30s. Our kids are competitors and they’re gonna compete every single night. We tend to find a way to win.
The Rams (2-0) netted just six field goals in the first half, but were able to hold a slim 13-11 advantage at the break behind Anna Kruse’s seven points.
But while the shots were not falling for Senior, it was even more dire for the visiting Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Prairie converted just four first-half field goals, largely due to an ever-changing Senior defense. The Rams rotated back-and-forth from man-to-man to zone defenses, making it difficult for the Hawks to get clean looks at the rim.
“We went back-and-forth between our zone and our man,” Deutsch said. “Our zone will create more turnovers and our man is more of a packed line. The girls did a good job, much improved from a few weeks back. Our girls just continue to get better.”
Senior extended its lead to 19-13 early in the second half behind Kruse’s 3-pointer and Olivia Baxter’s post move. After Prairie rallied to cut the deficit to one, Mya Beau converted a drive and a bucket, and Josie Potts sunk a triple to get the lead back to six entering the final 8 minutes.
Baxter, the Rams’ senior captain, had just four points entering the fourth quarter, but came alive when it mattered most. She notched her fourth block of the game early in the fourth, dropped in a layup, and knocked down two free throws at 3:29 to give the Rams their biggest lead, 30-23.
Getting the ball down low — something Senior couldn’t do in the first half — was key, according to Kruse.
“We got more post touches in the second half,” she said. “We only had one post touch in the first half. When we got that up, it definitely improved our offense.”
Prairie wouldn’t go quietly, as it cut the lead to 30-27, but Sam McDonald’s crucial free throw with time winding down put the Rams up by four, and rendered Prairie’s 3-pointer at the buzzer meaningless.
Kruse led Senior with 10 points, Baxter had eight, and McDonald chipped in six.
It was Senior’s first win over Prairie since 2014.
“We didn’t know what the date was, but it feels great,” Deutsch said. “They are a well-coached team, they’re disciplined, they’re fundamental and they’re not gonna beat themselves traditionally.”
But more importantly, Kruse said, getting that first conference win gives her team a nice lift going forward.
“It was really good,” Kruse said. “It boosts up our confidence and feels really good.”
And coming off their first winning season in eight years, Kruse has high aspirations for her team this season.
“We wanna make it to Wells (Fargo Arena) this year, since we didn’t get there last year.”