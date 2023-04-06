Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Fighting Saints have gone 2-2-1-1 against Muskegon heading into tonight’s series finale. They last met March 10-11, when they traded 4-3 overtime wins at Muskegon.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints need just one win in the next eight games to secure a 13th consecutive season of finishing .500 or better. They already own the USHL’s longest active streak of winning seasons and have yet to miss the playoffs since returning to the league in 2010-11. Dubuque has gone 4-4-2-0 in the last 10 games.
Scouting Muskegon: The Lumberjacks trail Cedar Rapids and Dubuque by seven points for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with just seven games remaining in their season. They have gone 5-4-1-0 over the last 10 games.
SAINTS VS. MADISON CAPITOLS (13-38-2-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Bob Suter Capitol Ice in Middleton, Wis.; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Season series: The Saints are 3-1-0-0 through the first four games in the six-game series.
Scouting Madison: The Capitols, who went to the Clark Cup Final last season, are the only team to be eliminated from playoff contention. They have gone 2-7-0-1 over the last 10 and are all but assured the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. Omaha sits 11 points ahead of the Capitols.
Call-ups: The Saints this week moved defensemen Julian Brown and Luke Malboeuf from the affiliates list to the active roster for the remainder of the season ... Dubuque selected the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Brown in the third round of the USHL Futures Draft last spring. The Montclair, N.J., native will turn 17 on Monday. He tallied a goal, eight points and 42 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Boston Jr. Bruins in the National Collegiate Development Conference this season ... Malboeuf, a 5-11, 170-pound native of Monroeville, Pa., turned 18 in January and came to Dubuque in the 2021 Futures Draft that also yielded current Saints players Mikey Burchill, Lucas St. Louis and James Reeder. He appeared in three preseason games in September before returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA 18U team and recorded six goals, 20 points and 14 penalty minutes in 45 games.
