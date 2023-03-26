Ryan St. Louis scored a natural hat trick – plus one – against his old team to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 6-1 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.
St. Louis’ USHL career-best four-goal game raised his team lead to 25 and kept the Saints (27-20-5-1) in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Green Bay (28-20-2-3) and two ahead of Cedar Rapids (25-20-4-4).
Jayden Jubenvill staked the Saints to a lead just 4:17 into the opening period. Nils Juntorp carried into the Team USA zone and fed Gavin Cornforth in the high slot. Cornforth slid a pass to Jubenvill in the right circle, and the pinching defenseman caught goalie Jack Parsons moving side-to-side before wiring a wrist shot into the net for his sixth goal of the season.
Recommended for you
Just 76 seconds later, St. Louis began his run of four straight goals. Mikey Burchill fed Theo Wallberg at the left point, and the defenseman snapped a cross-ice pass to St. Louis in the right circle. St. Louis tried to hit a streaking Burchill, but his pass deflected in off the skate of Team USA’s Charlie Cerrato for his 22nd goal of the season.
St. Louis made it 4-0 with a pair of goals 16 seconds apart beginning at the 4:12 mark of the middle period. During a 5-on-3 power play, Max Burkholder fed St. Louis in the left circle, and St. Louis played catch with Owen Michaels before wiring a one-timer past Parsons. St. Louis then completed his hat trick with another 5-on-3 power play goal.
Goalie Paxton Geisel settled the puck for Wallberg, who carried the puck from goal line to goal line on the right wing and made a move that forced a fender to fall. St. Louis found a seam in the penalty kill and snapped a shot inside the left goal post from the right circle.
St. Louis started and finished the play that made it 5-0 at 13:26 of the second period. He poked the puck away from Noah LaPointe to spring Max Montes for a 2-on-1. Montes carried along the right-wing wall and fed St. Louis at the top of the blue paint for a tap-in goal.
Cerrato ended Geisel’s shutout bid with a power play goal at the 16:48 mark of the second. But Geisel stopped an odd-man rush minutes later to quell the Team USA momentum.
Michaels concluded the scoring at 18:01 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season. Michaels won a faceoff in the Team USA zone and fed Fisher Scott for a shot from the left circle. Parsons made the initial save, but Michaels buried the rebound into an empty net.
The Saints went 2-for-7 on the power play and outshot Team USA, 27-16. The Americans scored once on four power play opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.