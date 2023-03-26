Saints Vs. USA U17s
The Saint's Ryan St. Louis shoots on USA's goalie Nick Kempf during their USHL matchup at the Dubuque Ice Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Ryan St. Louis scored a natural hat trick – plus one – against his old team to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 6-1 victory over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena.

St. Louis’ USHL career-best four-goal game raised his team lead to 25 and kept the Saints (27-20-5-1) in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Green Bay (28-20-2-3) and two ahead of Cedar Rapids (25-20-4-4).

